Turkey's Education Ministry Announces Semester Break, Major Reforms in Education System

For over 20 million primary and secondary education students in Turkey, the wait is over. The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has announced the commencement of a 16-day semester break starting January 22. As report cards are distributed, students eagerly anticipate a much-needed hiatus from the academic rigours of the 2023-2024 academic year that began on September 11, 2023.

Emphasis on Non-Academic Pursuits

In a refreshing move, the MEB has declared a no-homework policy during the break, urging students to immerse themselves in the world beyond textbooks. The focus is on encouraging students to engage in artistic, cultural, sports, and scientific activities, fostering a holistic approach to education. To aid in this, interactive digital guidebooks have been prepared, offering a cornucopia of family-appropriate activities designed to ensure quality time and enriching experiences.

Revolutionizing Education

The MEB has been proactive in implementing significant changes in the education system. These include revisions in absenteeism conditions, reintroduction of grade repetition, stricter rules for transitions to open education, and the termination of automatic class passing with a GPA of 50. An added requirement is the need for additional social responsibility work in cases of unexcused absences. The ministry has also made it mandatory for all exams to be written, featuring open-ended and short-answer questions. In a first, nationwide common written exams were held, while written exam hours in fourth grade were abolished.

Language Skills and Infrastructure

Language education has come under the ministry's scrutiny, with measures taken to improve the assessment of language skills in Turkish and foreign language courses. Infrastructure hasn't been overlooked either. Following earthquake damage, the ministry undertook the repair of 48,000 classrooms and provided 11,076 containers for teacher accommodation. The second term of the academic year is slated to start on February 5 and conclude on June 14, with a spring break scheduled from April 8-12.