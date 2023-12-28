en English
Turkey’s Economic Confidence Index Sees Slight Rise Amid Wage Hike Concerns

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:10 am EST
In December, Turkey’s economic confidence index saw a 1.1 point rise, indicating a slight improvement in economic sentiment. The index, reflecting optimism when above 100 and pessimism when below, increased to reach 96.4, up from 94.1 in August. This composite index, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), factors in consumer and producer assessments, expectations, and tendencies regarding the general economic situation.

Surge in Retail Trade and Consumer Confidence

The data highlighted an encouraging trend in certain sectors of the Turkish economy. Notably, the retail trade sector’s confidence experienced a significant increase of 4.5 points, while consumer confidence grew by 2.6 points. Furthermore, the services sector saw a confidence boost, rising by 1.2 points.

Decline in Real and Construction Sectors

Despite these positive shifts, the report also noted declines in confidence within the real sector and construction sectors. These areas witnessed a drop in confidence by 0.5 and 3.3 points, respectively, suggesting a more complex economic scenario.

Impact of Wage Hike on Economy

Simultaneously, the Turkish government announced a significant 49% increase in the minimum wage, raising it to 17,002 liras ($578) per month for 2024. This move, aimed at easing the cost of living, has generated concerns among Wall Street lenders about its potential to complicate the central bank’s efforts to curb inflation. However, the central bank maintains its belief in achieving its 2024 year-end estimate through tight monetary policies and appropriate government price hikes.

Commitment to Personal Data Protection

Alongside these developments, the report also emphasized Turkey’s commitment to personal data protection. It explained the use of cookies on the website, which are essential for providing personalized advertising experiences and cover the site’s operational costs. The site processes various personal data with users’ explicit consent for functionality, personalization, and advertising, thereby outlining the legal framework and principles under which personal data is processed.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

