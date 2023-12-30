Turkey’s Central Bank Sets Course for 2024: Building Up Foreign Currency Reserves

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has declared its intention to continue its strategy of building up international foreign currency reserves throughout 2024. This move is seen as pivotal for the execution of effective monetary policy and the maintenance of financial stability. Noteworthy is the fact that since the May elections, the bank’s reserves have increased, reaching a record $145.5 billion as of December 22.

Unprecedented Growth and Monetary Tightening

The significant increase in reserves is attributed to the combination of monetary tightening and a simplified macro-prudential framework initiated in the second half of 2023. Markedly, the CBRT has shifted from its previous easing policy to aggressive monetary tightening following the May elections, with substantial hikes in the one-week repo rate. The bank’s commitment is to complete the tightening cycle promptly.

Swap Transactions and Lira Deposits

Additionally, the CBRT plans to support liquidity management for lira and foreign exchange through swap transactions with banks. However, the bank intends to gradually reduce these transactions over time. One of the main objectives is to raise the share of lira deposits in the banking system to 50%. Furthermore, it plans to continue the decrease in the government-backed scheme (KKM) that protects lira deposits against foreign exchange depreciation.

Targeting Inflation

The open market operations portfolio size is set to be 200 billion lira for 2024, and the central bank will continue quantitative tightening and simplification of the macro-prudential framework. Importantly, the CBRT maintains its medium-term inflation target of 5%. It does not have a foreign exchange target level but expects inflation to initially rise to 70-75% in May before falling to around 36% by the end of the year. This is expected due to the cooling effect of the monetary tightening on prices.

For 2024, the Monetary Policy Committee will meet 12 times. The bank’s strategy is to use various liquidity management tools to ensure efficient monetary transmission. The central bank has shown its commitment to maintaining effective communication with international organizations and stakeholders to enhance its global influence. In the end, the CBRT’s 2024 strategy is a testimony to its resolve to maintain financial stability and economic growth, despite the challenges.