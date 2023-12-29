Turkey’s Central Bank Aims to Rebuild International Reserves in 2024

In a bid to strengthen its monetary policy, Turkey’s central bank has announced its monetary policy statement for 2024, with a strong emphasis on rebuilding international reserves. This shift towards a more conventional economic approach comes in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection in May, which has been pivotal in significantly boosting Turkey’s gross reserves.

Building International Reserves

One of the key strategies outlined by the central bank is the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves, contingent on favorable market conditions. The bank has expressed intentions to lessen its dependence on swap transactions with commercial lenders as a means of obtaining hard currency. Since Erdogan’s reelection, Turkey’s gross reserves have seen a remarkable increase. However, when adjusted for swap transactions, the central bank’s holdings remain in deficit.

Stealth Currency-Market Interventions

According to Bloomberg Economics, the central bank has been involved in stealth currency-market interventions, a trend that is likely to persist, albeit at a slower pace. This could potentially improve the bank’s net reserves position over time. Although the central bank has not divulged its specific strategy for reserve accumulation, it has hinted at a reduction in swap transactions for the coming year.

Commitment to Price Stability

Apart from its reserve buildup strategy, the central bank has reiterated its pledge to uphold price stability, maintaining a medium-term inflation target of 5%. Inflation is forecasted to stand at a staggering 65% at the end of 2023, but this is expected to fall to 36% by the end of 2024.