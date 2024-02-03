Turkey's Business Diplomacy: Navigating EU Customs Union, Russian Sanctions, and Gulf Opportunities

Significant progress on the modernization of the EU-Turkey Customs Union agreement, according to Nail Olpak, head of Turkey's leading business association, the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), is unlikely in the near future. The upcoming European Parliament elections present a new obstacle, potentially causing further delays to the long-negotiated update process. The existing customs union, established in 1995, currently focuses on industrial goods and processed agricultural products, but Turkey aims to broaden its scope.

Turkey's Unique Position in the Customs Union

Turkey is the only non-EU country with a customs union agreement with the EU. Despite a trade volume reaching 200 billion in 2022, DEIK continues to advocate for an expanded customs union to meet modern trade needs. However, Turkey's EU accession talks have been at a standstill, even though the nation has been an official candidate for over 24 years and continues to be a vital economic and defense partner for the EU.

Challenges in Business Relations with Russia

Aside from customs union issues, Olpak also highlighted the recent payment and money transfer problems Turkish companies have encountered with Russia due to new U.S. sanctions. The U.S. executive order by President Biden in December 2022 threatening penalties for institutions aiding Russia to bypass sanctions could impact many countries, including Turkey. This poses a significant risk for future transactions, especially with stricter banking scrutiny in Turkey and year-end auditing in Russia slowing down money transfers.

Looking Toward Middle East and Gulf Regions

Going forward, DEIK plans to focus on the Middle East and Gulf regions, underlining the importance of these markets for Turkey. A recent diplomatic effort to rebuild relations with Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE has shown positive signs. Turkey has seen a 150% increase in exports to Saudi Arabia and a trade volume of 6 billion. Furthermore, Turkey has been invited to participate in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, a move that no longer necessitates a Saudi business partner. With the UAE, trade has remained uninterrupted, resulting in 8.5 billion in exports and agreements for investments worth 50.7 billion.