Turkey

Turkey’s Anka-3 Drone: A New Milestone in Defense Capabilities

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
Turkey's Anka-3 Drone: A New Milestone in Defense Capabilities

Turkey has achieved a significant milestone in its defense capabilities with the successful maiden flight of its first flying wing deep strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Anka-3. Announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Anka-3 represents the country’s commitment to indigenous technological advancement in combat drones. Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Anka-3 reached an altitude of 8,000 feet during a test flight that lasted an hour and ten minutes.

Characteristics of the Anka-3

The Anka-3 boasts low radar visibility and high speed, thanks to its jet engine, and a substantial payload capacity. It is capable of performing a variety of missions, from reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence to carrying air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems. The drone’s design, devoid of horizontal and vertical tails, enables it to operate covertly without detection.

Performance Capabilities

The Anka-3 can fly at altitudes up to 40,000 feet, stay airborne for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms. Its payload capacity tops out at 1,200 kilograms, allowing it to handle a wide range of munitions — from those commonly used in current UAVs to larger options like SOM-J, MK 82, and bunker-busting bombs.

Strategic Defense Enhancement

The introduction of the Anka-3 is seen as a strategic enhancement to Turkey’s defense. Its ability to deploy quickly to remote areas and integrate with friendly forces for operational and communication relay tasks is a game-changer. The Anka-3’s success speaks volumes about Turkey’s dedication to bolstering its defense capabilities with homegrown technology. The maiden flight of the Anka-3 has undeniably placed Turkey on the global map in the realm of advanced combat aircraft projects.

Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

