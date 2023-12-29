Turkey’s Anka-3 Drone: A New Milestone in Defense Capabilities

Turkey has achieved a significant milestone in its defense capabilities with the successful maiden flight of its first flying wing deep strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Anka-3. Announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Anka-3 represents the country’s commitment to indigenous technological advancement in combat drones. Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Anka-3 reached an altitude of 8,000 feet during a test flight that lasted an hour and ten minutes.

Characteristics of the Anka-3

The Anka-3 boasts low radar visibility and high speed, thanks to its jet engine, and a substantial payload capacity. It is capable of performing a variety of missions, from reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence to carrying air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems. The drone’s design, devoid of horizontal and vertical tails, enables it to operate covertly without detection.

Performance Capabilities

The Anka-3 can fly at altitudes up to 40,000 feet, stay airborne for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms. Its payload capacity tops out at 1,200 kilograms, allowing it to handle a wide range of munitions — from those commonly used in current UAVs to larger options like SOM-J, MK 82, and bunker-busting bombs.

Strategic Defense Enhancement

The introduction of the Anka-3 is seen as a strategic enhancement to Turkey’s defense. Its ability to deploy quickly to remote areas and integrate with friendly forces for operational and communication relay tasks is a game-changer. The Anka-3’s success speaks volumes about Turkey’s dedication to bolstering its defense capabilities with homegrown technology. The maiden flight of the Anka-3 has undeniably placed Turkey on the global map in the realm of advanced combat aircraft projects.