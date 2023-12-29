en English
Military

Turkey’s Anka 3: A New Era in Defense Capabilities

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:43 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:15 pm EST
Marking a significant leap in its defense capabilities, Turkey has proudly announced the successful inaugural flight of its first flying wing deep strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Anka 3. This game-changing addition to Turkey’s indigenous drone fleet underlines the country’s growing prowess in UAV technology and its dedication to bolstering its defense infrastructure.

Anka 3: A Testament to Homegrown Technological Mastery

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Anka 3 is more than a new link in Turkey’s chain of homegrown drones. It’s a symbol of the country’s relentless pursuit of indigenous technological development in combat drones. During its maiden flight, the Anka 3 soared to an altitude of 8,000 feet and remained airborne for 70 minutes. This deep strike UAV is characterized by its low radar visibility, high speed – thanks to its jet engine, and substantial payload capacity.

Multi-Mission Capabilities

The Anka 3 is designed to perform a variety of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence. It can carry air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems. This UAV can also function as an operation and communication relay, working seamlessly with other friendly units. Its design, devoid of horizontal or vertical tails, enables covert operations without detection. The Anka 3 can fly at altitudes of up to 40,000 feet, has a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms, and a payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms.

Armed and Ready

During its flight, the Anka 3 was accompanied by the Hürkuş basic training aircraft and another Anka UAV. It is designed to carry a broad range of munitions, from those typically used in current UAVs to larger weapons like SOM-J, MK 82, and bunker-busting bombs. These armament capabilities, along with its design and technology, position the Anka 3 as a formidable asset in Turkey’s defense arsenal.

The successful flight of the Anka 3 is not just an achievement for Turkey, but a clear indication of the country’s increasing competencies in UAV technology. It serves as a testament to Turkey’s commitment to enhancing its defense infrastructure, heralding a new era in the country’s defense capabilities.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

