Turkey's Air Operations Neutralize 78 Terrorists in Iraq and Syria: Erdogan

In a recent revelation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that over the past five days, Turkey's air operations in Syria and Iraq targeted 114 locations. This vigorous military campaign has resulted in the 'neutralization' of 78 terrorists. This statement solidifies the ongoing military actions carried out by Turkey in the region, a part of its broader strategic campaign against terrorism.

A Vigorous Campaign Against Terrorism

For years, Turkey has been actively engaging in cross-border operations to address threats posed by terrorist groups it believes are operating within Syria and Iraq. These groups often include Kurdish militants, whom Turkey labels as terrorists. However, with the support of international forces, these Kurdish groups have been instrumental in the fight against ISIS.

The Strikes: Numbers and Impact

The recent strikes followed the deaths of nine Turkish soldiers, leading to a series of air raids against Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq. The Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 23 targets, including caves, shelters, tunnels, ammunition warehouses, and facilities used by the PKK. The counter-terrorism operations expanded to 28 Turkish provinces where police detained 165 individuals associated with the PKK. The conflict with the PKK has evolved from the rural areas of southeastern Turkey to the mountains of northern Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Neutralizing Threats: A Key Strategy

As part of the operations, the Turkish intelligence, known as MIT, 'neutralized' Liman Suwyes, a senior member of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). Suwyes, codenamed Rihan Amude, was under surveillance by MIT for a while and was 'neutralized' through a precision operation in northern Syria's Qamishli region. The Turkish government perceives the YPG as a threat, claiming affiliation with the PKK, which is banned by Turkey.

