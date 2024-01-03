Turkey Ups the Ante: Significant Increase in Fines for Sea Pollution

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, a new set of rules came into effect in Turkey, marking a significant escalation in the fight against sea pollution. The Turkish government implemented a revision to the fines associated with sea pollution, with the updated rates indicating an imposing increase of 58.46% compared to the previous year. Published in the Official Gazette on November 25, 2023, the amendment is a clear indication of Turkey’s commitment to environmental protection.

Revised Fines: A Deeper Look

The revised fines are meticulously calculated, taking into account both the size of the vessel, measured in Gross Tonnage (GT), and the type of pollutant discharged into the sea. The fines for the discharge of petroleum and its derivatives by tankers are structured as follows: For vessels under 1,000 GT, the fine is 3,184.81 Turkish Lira (TL) per GT. Vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 GT are subject to an additional fine of 796.23 TL per GT, and for those above 5,000 GT, an extra 79.59 TL per GT is added to the penalty.

Dirty Ballast and Solid Waste: The New Cost

The revised fines also cover the discharge of dirty ballast by tankers. The fine begins at 580.25 TL per GT for vessels under 1,000 GT, with incremental increases for larger vessels. When it comes to ships and naval vessels responsible for discharging petroleum derivatives or dirty ballast, the fines start at 1,592.40 TL per GT for those under 1,000 GT, with additional penalties for larger vessels. The consequences for discharging solid waste or domestic wastewater are also steep, beginning at 796.23 TL per GT for the smallest vessels, and increasing in line with the vessel size.

Turkey’s Environmental Commitment

The significant increase in fines is a resounding signal of Turkey’s dedication to combating sea pollution. The financial penalties are not only a deterrent, but also a testament to the nation’s recognition of the critical importance of environmental protection. By imposing stringent financial penalties, Turkey is sending a clear message to the world: the health of our seas is not negotiable.