Turkey Unveils New Regulation to Strengthen Leniency Program Against Cartel Activities

In a notable move to strengthen the effectiveness of its leniency program against cartel activities, Turkey has introduced the Regulation on Active Cooperation for Detecting Cartels. This new regulation, replacing the Leniency Regulation of 2009, came into effect with its publication in the Official Gazette on December 16, 2023.

Aiming at Enhanced Cartel Prosecutions

The new Active Cooperation Regulation is designed to mitigate uncertainties and fortify sanctions against cartels, aligning Turkey’s stand with the European Union legislation. One of the most significant updates includes the introduction of ‘cartel facilitators.’ These are entities indirectly aiding in the formation or sustenance of a cartel.

Leniency and Settlement: Two Different Avenues

In a clear distinction, the regulation separates the leniency mechanism from the settlement procedure. While the former serves as a means to garner evidence in exchange for reduced fines, the latter stands as an alternative method to conclude cases.

Uniquely, applicants can now benefit from the leniency program even if their supposed violation is later not classified as a cartel. This adds a new layer of protection for entities coming forward to assist in investigations.

Expedited Evaluations and Adjusted Fines

New deadlines have been set for leniency applications and additional information submissions. This step aims at speeding up the evaluation process, ensuring quick actions against cartels.

The regulation also revises discount rates for fines. Some minimum thresholds have been lowered, and maximum thresholds raised, encouraging more entities to come forward with information about cartel activities.

Emphasizing Thorough Cooperation

The new regulation mandates applicants to provide statements from current and former managers and employees when necessary. This underlines the utmost importance of thorough cooperation with the Turkish Competition Authority, ensuring that each piece of information contributes to the investigative efforts.

Overall, the Regulation on Active Cooperation for Detecting Cartels is a significant step towards creating a more transparent and accountable business environment in Turkey. As the country aligns its practices with those of the European Union, it sends a strong message against cartel activities, promoting fair competition and economic growth.