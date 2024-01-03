en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Turkey Unveils New Regulation to Strengthen Leniency Program Against Cartel Activities

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Turkey Unveils New Regulation to Strengthen Leniency Program Against Cartel Activities

In a notable move to strengthen the effectiveness of its leniency program against cartel activities, Turkey has introduced the Regulation on Active Cooperation for Detecting Cartels. This new regulation, replacing the Leniency Regulation of 2009, came into effect with its publication in the Official Gazette on December 16, 2023.

Aiming at Enhanced Cartel Prosecutions

The new Active Cooperation Regulation is designed to mitigate uncertainties and fortify sanctions against cartels, aligning Turkey’s stand with the European Union legislation. One of the most significant updates includes the introduction of ‘cartel facilitators.’ These are entities indirectly aiding in the formation or sustenance of a cartel.

Leniency and Settlement: Two Different Avenues

In a clear distinction, the regulation separates the leniency mechanism from the settlement procedure. While the former serves as a means to garner evidence in exchange for reduced fines, the latter stands as an alternative method to conclude cases.

Uniquely, applicants can now benefit from the leniency program even if their supposed violation is later not classified as a cartel. This adds a new layer of protection for entities coming forward to assist in investigations.

Expedited Evaluations and Adjusted Fines

New deadlines have been set for leniency applications and additional information submissions. This step aims at speeding up the evaluation process, ensuring quick actions against cartels.

The regulation also revises discount rates for fines. Some minimum thresholds have been lowered, and maximum thresholds raised, encouraging more entities to come forward with information about cartel activities.

Emphasizing Thorough Cooperation

The new regulation mandates applicants to provide statements from current and former managers and employees when necessary. This underlines the utmost importance of thorough cooperation with the Turkish Competition Authority, ensuring that each piece of information contributes to the investigative efforts.

Overall, the Regulation on Active Cooperation for Detecting Cartels is a significant step towards creating a more transparent and accountable business environment in Turkey. As the country aligns its practices with those of the European Union, it sends a strong message against cartel activities, promoting fair competition and economic growth.

0
Law Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling the Tapestry of UK Construction Law: Recent Cases and Regulatory Developments

By Salman Khan

Culver City Police Navigate High-Profile Incidents as City Battles Homelessness

By BNN Correspondents

Turkey Ups the Ante: Significant Increase in Fines for Sea Pollution

By Safak Costu

Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability

By BNN Correspondents

Zimbabwe's Law Society Raises Alarm on Fake Lawyers, Stresses Need for ...
@Crime · 12 mins
Zimbabwe's Law Society Raises Alarm on Fake Lawyers, Stresses Need for ...
heart comment 0
Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fair Market Practices

By Rizwan Shah

Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fair Market Practices
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police’s ‘Lackadaisical’ Investigation into Alleged Murder Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police's 'Lackadaisical' Investigation into Alleged Murder Case
Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid

By BNN Correspondents

Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid
Latest Headlines
World News
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
30 seconds
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
1 min
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
2 mins
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
3 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
3 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
3 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
3 mins
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
3 mins
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
7 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app