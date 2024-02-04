Turkey to Supply Drones to Egypt in Effort to Normalize Relations

In a significant development, Turkey has confirmed an agreement to supply Egypt with unmanned air vehicles (UAVs), commonly referred to as drones, and other undisclosed technologies. This move marks a new chapter in the normalizing diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to a statement by a Turkish official.

Restoring Relations

The announcement comes ahead of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's maiden visit to Egypt since 2012. The visit is slated to focus on an array of bilateral and regional issues, including trade, energy, and security. The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, underscored the importance of the agreement for regional security and trade, with a particular emphasis on cooperation in Africa, especially Libya.

Rise in Demand

There has been a surge in international demand for Turkish drones, given their proven effectiveness in conflicts across Syria, Libya, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine. The drones have played a pivotal role in these conflicts, thereby garnering interest on the global stage.

Impact on Regional Dynamics

Interestingly, Ethiopia, embroiled in a dispute with Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, is also purportedly a buyer of Turkish drones. This revelation could potentially influence the dynamics of this dispute. The specifics of the technologies to be provided to Egypt, however, were not divulged in the statement.