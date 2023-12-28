en English
Syria

Turkey Neutralizes High-Profile PKK/YPG Terrorist in Northern Syria

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
Turkey Neutralizes High-Profile PKK/YPG Terrorist in Northern Syria

In a decisive counter-terrorism operation, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) successfully neutralized Eymen Coli, a high-ranking terrorist linked to the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Coli, who operated from Qamishli, Syria, was reportedly responsible for coordinating attacks against Turkish troops along the Turkish-Syrian border and had participated in assaults during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in 2019.

Strategic Operations

The Turkish intelligence’s operations in northern Syria, which included airstrikes earlier in the week, aimed at around 50 strategic PKK/YPG facilities. These facilities, often disguised under civilian use, were allegedly used for manufacturing weapons, explosives, and other daily necessities. This initiative forms part of a broader counter-terrorism effort by Ankara, which has intensified airstrikes in both Iraq and northern Syria following terrorist attacks in northern Iraq that resulted in the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers.

Preventing a PKK-Controlled Territory

One of the central objectives of Ankara’s campaign is to prevent the establishment of a PKK-controlled territory along its border. Despite Turkey’s efforts, the PKK/YPG continues to maintain control over some areas in northern Syria, including Qamishli. Reports suggest that the group receives support from the U.S. military under the pretext of combating the Daesh terrorist group.

A Response to Terror

Turkey’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced that the armed forces ‘neutralized’ 59 people in Syria and northern Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Turkish soldiers by the PKK. This retaliation included airstrikes on 71 targets and resulted in the neutralization of 59 terrorists. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed to prevent the emergence of a ‘terrorist structure,’ paying ‘whatever the cost’ to ensure regional stability and the safety of Turkish citizens.

In conclusion, the neutralization of Eymen Coli and the intense airstrikes on PKK/YPG facilities indicate Turkey’s commitment to counter-terrorism and its resolve to protect its borders and citizens. As the conflict unfolds, the world watches to see how the balance of power will shift in this volatile region.

Syria Terrorism Turkey
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

