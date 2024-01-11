en English
Business

Turkey Introduces Airbnb Regulation to Streamline Short-Term Rentals

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Turkey Introduces Airbnb Regulation to Streamline Short-Term Rentals

In an endeavor to regulate the burgeoning sector of short-term tourist rentals, Turkey has introduced a significant new legislation known as the Airbnb Regulation. Effective from the onset of 2024, this regulation is designed to provide clear guidelines for permit applications, establish responsibilities for permit holders, and ensure regulatory compliance via inspections. The move is anticipated to bring about transparency and fair practices in the rental sector, thereby enhancing the rights and protection of both renters and property owners in Turkey’s tourism industry.

Setting New Standards in Short-Term Rentals

The Airbnb Regulation stipulates that any individual or entity wishing to rent out residential properties for tourism purposes, for a duration of up to one hundred days, must secure a special permit from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This requirement extends to property owners as well as those holding limited property rights. In the interest of transparency, the permit must be prominently displayed in any promotional materials, and the entrance of the rental property should bear a plaque issued by the Ministry.

Ensuring Compliance and Maintaining Quality

As part of the permit application process, applicants are required to furnish proof of ownership and a structure registration certificate. In certain scenarios, such as high-quality residences, a unanimous decision from all flat owners may also be mandated. Once granted, permit holders are expected to maintain certain standards in their rental properties. Inspections by authorized personnel at least on a biennial basis will ensure adherence to these standards.

Non-Compliance Leads to Severe Penalties

Failure to comply with the regulation can have serious repercussions, with fines starting from 100,000 Turkish Lira. This includes not obtaining the necessary permits, failing to display the required signage, or not securing the unanimous agreement of other residents in a building, among other contraventions. Furthermore, e-commerce platforms that list rental properties are obligated to remove listings that do not possess the required permit, thereby further tightening the noose on non-compliant entities.

It is recommended that individuals and entities engaged in short-term rentals consult with an Airbnb lawyer to navigate these new regulations and avoid potential fines. The regulation, while making the rental market more stringent, is expected to provide a more secure environment for all stakeholders and contribute to the overall success of Turkey’s tourism sector.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

