Turkey

Turkey Initiates Landmark Trial Following Devastating Earthquakes

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Turkey Initiates Landmark Trial Following Devastating Earthquakes

In a bold move toward accountability and reform, Turkey has initiated the first significant trial concerning the collapse of buildings during the two catastrophic earthquakes in February 2023. The seismic events claimed over 50,000 lives, marking a grim testament to the deficiencies in building construction practices and regulations. The trial, launched in Adiyaman, a city in southeastern Turkey, is seen as a critical step in addressing these systemic issues and preventing a repeat of such a disaster.

Defendants and Charges

The trial involves 11 individuals, including the owner of the Isias Hotel and others associated with its construction. They stand accused of ‘conscious negligence’ – a charge that arises from the collapse of the hotel during the earthquakes, leading to the tragic loss of 72 lives. If convicted, the defendants could face up to two decades in prison.

Highlighting the Issue

The Isias Hotel’s collapse was not an isolated incident. Many of the fatalities in the February 2023 earthquakes occurred in structures built with substandard materials and poor adherence to building codes. The tragedy of the Isias Hotel, including the death of 24 Turkish Cypriot children who were visiting for a school volleyball tournament, starkly underlines these issues. Parents of the deceased children carried signs bearing the images of their lost loved ones to the trial, a poignant reminder of the human cost of negligence.

Crux of the Trial

The focal point of the trial is the allegation of illegal practices in the construction of the Isias Hotel. Reports suggest that the hotel had major construction defects, including cut supporting columns and the use of inappropriate materials such as river sand and gravel. Furthermore, an extra floor was illegally added in 2016, which was later regularized during a zoning amnesty in 2018. These factors, the prosecution claims, significantly contributed to the building’s failure to withstand the earthquakes.

In this landmark trial, Turkey is sending a clear message about its commitment to addressing the flaws in its construction sector. The outcome could set a precedent for the prosecution of those responsible for substandard buildings that fail in the face of natural disasters. As the country continues to grapple with the repercussions of the earthquakes, the pursuit of justice serves as a beacon of hope for a safer, more accountable future.

Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

