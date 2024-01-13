en English
Education

Turkey Honors Martyrs with One-Minute Silence in Schools

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Turkey Honors Martyrs with One-Minute Silence in Schools

In a heartfelt statement, the Turkish Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, announced an upcoming tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes. On January 15, a one-minute silence will be observed in all primary and secondary education institutions under the ministry’s jurisdiction. This solemn gesture will be held in honor of the country’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives on January 12, 2024, during the Operation Claw-Lock.

Nurturing Patriotic Values

The minister’s statement struck a resonant chord, emphasizing the ministry’s overarching objective of fostering children who embody the national, moral, human, spiritual, and cultural values of the Turkish Nation. The aim is not only to cultivate individuals who are intensely devoted to their family, homeland, and nation, but also to ensure that they are aware of their responsibilities towards the Republic of Turkey. The ultimate goal is the seamless integration of these values into their behavior.

Commemoration as a Tool of Education

The upcoming commemoration serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it is a means for the education family to collectively express gratitude for the sacrifices made by the country’s martyrs. Secondly, it is an opportunity to imbue the younger generation with a deeply ingrained patriotic spirit. This tribute is viewed as an essential component of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to its mission.

A Moment of Silence Before the Flag

The tribute will commence with the raising of the flag at all education institutions. Following this patriotic display, a minute of silence will be observed. This poignant moment is expected to serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made and the duty each citizen has towards the nation. The minister concluded his statement with a message of respect and remembrance for the martyrs, extending wishes of peace for their souls and expressing high regard for their ultimate sacrifice.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

