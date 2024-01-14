Turkey Detains 99 Afghan Refugees in Erzincan Amid Crackdown on Illegal Migration

In a recent development, the Turkish government confirmed the detention of 99 Afghan refugees in the city of Erzincan. These individuals were apprehended during an operation involving a truck on the Erzincan-Tercan highway on January 13th. The primary reason provided for these detentions was the lack of valid Turkish residence permits.

Crackdown on Illegal Migration

In the same operation, Turkish authorities arrested three people on charges of human trafficking. The detained refugees, after undergoing legal processing, were transferred to the Erzincan Immigration Office. This incident is not an isolated one; Turkey had already detained 24 Afghan refugees as they were entering the country.

The Plight of Afghan Migrants

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants are estimated to reside in Turkey, many having fled their homeland due to an economic crisis, limited employment opportunities, potential persecution, and security issues. The situation has been further exacerbated by strict limitations on the rights of women and girls, especially since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

Turkey’s Stance on Migration

Turkish authorities have emphasized that they will continue to conduct operations aimed at curbing illegal migration and the detention of migrants throughout the nation. This action underscores Turkey’s commitment to maintaining its territorial integrity and sovereignty, while also dealing with the complex issue of migration.