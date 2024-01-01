en English
Security

Turkey Detains 189 in Major Crackdown on IS Ahead of New Year Celebrations

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Turkey Detains 189 in Major Crackdown on IS Ahead of New Year Celebrations

In a sweeping move against the Islamic State (IS) group, Turkish authorities have detained 189 individuals suspected of having affiliations with the militant organization. The nationwide operation, codenamed ‘HEROES-38’, spanned across 37 cities, including key urban centers like Istanbul and Ankara. The news was disclosed on a social media platform by the Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya.

Crackdown Amid New Year Preparations

The large-scale crackdown comes as Turkey ramps up its security measures in anticipation of New Year celebrations. This preemptive action underscores Turkey’s commitment to the safety of its citizens and international visitors during significant public events. The operation is part of a larger strategy by the nation to combat IS militants, who have been responsible for several deadly attacks on Turkish soil.

(Read Also: Erdoğan’s New Year Message: A Vision for the ‘Century of Turkey’)

Remembering the Nightclub Attack

One of the most notorious attacks perpetrated by IS militants occurred on New Year’s Day in 2017 when an Istanbul nightclub was assaulted, leading to the tragic loss of 39 lives. The memory of this lethal attack underscores the importance of the recent crackdown and the heightened security measures in place for the forthcoming New Year celebrations.

(Read Also: Turkey’s Cultural Resurgence: A Journey of Artistic Exploration and Historical Rediscovery)

Continued Efforts Against IS

The ‘HEROES-38’ operation follows a series of targeted operations against IS militants in Turkey. Just a day before the minister’s announcement, Turkish security forces arrested 32 IS suspects, including three high-ranking figures suspected of plotting attacks against churches, synagogues, and the Iraqi embassy. These arrests highlight the government’s unwavering dedication to combatting terrorism and maintaining national security.

Security Terrorism Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

