Turkey Detains 189 in Major Crackdown on IS Ahead of New Year Celebrations

In a sweeping move against the Islamic State (IS) group, Turkish authorities have detained 189 individuals suspected of having affiliations with the militant organization. The nationwide operation, codenamed ‘HEROES-38’, spanned across 37 cities, including key urban centers like Istanbul and Ankara. The news was disclosed on a social media platform by the Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya.

Crackdown Amid New Year Preparations

The large-scale crackdown comes as Turkey ramps up its security measures in anticipation of New Year celebrations. This preemptive action underscores Turkey’s commitment to the safety of its citizens and international visitors during significant public events. The operation is part of a larger strategy by the nation to combat IS militants, who have been responsible for several deadly attacks on Turkish soil.

Remembering the Nightclub Attack

One of the most notorious attacks perpetrated by IS militants occurred on New Year’s Day in 2017 when an Istanbul nightclub was assaulted, leading to the tragic loss of 39 lives. The memory of this lethal attack underscores the importance of the recent crackdown and the heightened security measures in place for the forthcoming New Year celebrations.

Continued Efforts Against IS

The ‘HEROES-38’ operation follows a series of targeted operations against IS militants in Turkey. Just a day before the minister’s announcement, Turkish security forces arrested 32 IS suspects, including three high-ranking figures suspected of plotting attacks against churches, synagogues, and the Iraqi embassy. These arrests highlight the government’s unwavering dedication to combatting terrorism and maintaining national security.

