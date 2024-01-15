en English
Terrorism

Turkey Detains 18 for ‘Praising Terrorism’ on Social Media: Anti-Terrorism Laws in Action

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
In a decisive move, Turkish authorities have detained 18 individuals for allegedly ‘praising terrorism’ on various social media platforms. This action comes in the aftermath of a military operation in northern Iraq, where Turkish soldiers were killed while combating the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK, labeled a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been a thorn in the side of Turkey for decades. The operation’s casualty count has yet again brought the long-standing conflict to the fore.

Turkey’s Unyielding Stance on Terrorism

The arrests underpin Turkey’s stringent anti-terrorism laws, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards any perceived support for the PKK. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed that those detained are facing charges for ‘praising a terrorist organisation,’ ‘spreading terrorism propaganda,’ and ‘spreading misleading information’ linked to Turkey’s operations in Iraq. The authorities have issued arrest warrants for an additional 19 individuals within Turkey and 133 abroad, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to its anti-terrorism drive.

The Other Side of the Coin: Freedom of Expression

The detentions also spotlight the broader tension between security measures and freedom of expression in Turkish society. Critics argue that the government’s robust approach to countering terrorism often impinges on individuals’ freedom of speech, particularly in the realm of social media. This balancing act between national security and civil liberties continues to be a contentious topic within Turkey’s socio-political discourse.

An Ongoing Conflict

The recent events also underscore the enduring conflict between Turkish forces and the PKK. This conflict, spanning several decades, sees Turkey conducting regular operations against the group in both Turkey and the PKK’s bases in northern Iraq. The latest operation, resulting in Turkish casualties, is a stark reminder of the volatile situation and the ongoing struggle to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
On the heels of a fatal attack on Turkish soldiers in Iraq, Turkish authorities have detained 18 individuals, accusing them of 'praising terrorism' on social media. The arrests come in the wake of Turkey's recent military operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) – a group labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United
