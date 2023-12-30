en English
Business

Turkey Central Bank to Persist with Reserve Buildup Strategy in 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:14 am EST


The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has unveiled plans to persist with its reserve buildup strategy into 2024, aiming to sustain the upward curve in its international foreign currency reserves. This decision forms part of the bank’s comprehensive monetary policy blueprint, which encompasses managing inflation, liquidity, and assuring economic stability.

Strategic Shifts Following Elections

Post the May elections, CBRT pivoted from an easing policy towards monetary tightening, a maneuver credited for the surge in total reserves to an all-time high of $145.5 billion. This figure signifies a striking $47 billion ascent since before the May vote. The bank’s one-week repo rate has seen a significant rise of 3,400 basis points since June, hinting that the tightening cycle may be nearing its end.



Efforts to Increase Lira Deposits

Additionally, the CBRT is striving to elevate the proportion of lira deposits in the banking system to 50% and to diminish reliance on the KKM scheme. The KKM scheme was devised to deter dollarization by shielding lira deposits from foreign exchange depreciation. The bank also plans to persist with quantitative tightening and streamline the macro-prudential framework.]



Future Inflation and Currency Targets

The CBRT maintains a medium-term inflation target of 5% and refrains from setting a foreign exchange target level. It foresees inflation to peak at 70-75% in May 2024 before descending to around 36% by the end of the year.

Monetary Policy Committee Meetings

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has planned 12 meetings in 2024, with a focus on liquidity management and monetary policy adjustments. These adjustments will be based on a detailed price analysis, inflation expectations, and other economic factors. This strategy underlines the CBRT’s commitment to ensuring the economic stability of Turkey and its ongoing effort to manage inflation effectively.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

