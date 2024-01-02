Turkey Captures Daesh Battalion Leader in Aleppo, Thwarts Major Attack

In a significant stride towards combating terrorism, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully apprehended Abdullah al Jundi, a high-profile Daesh battalion leader, in Aleppo, Syria. Known by his codename, Hattab El Muhacir, al Jundi was orchestrating a major attack against Turkish security forces deployed in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch. The operation was a collaborative effort between MIT and the Syrian National Army (SNA), reflecting the unity in their mission against terror.

Unveiling Daesh’s Operational Plans

During the operation in the town of al Bab, within the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, extensive digital materials associated with Daesh were seized. These materials revealed the terrorist organization’s impending plans against Turkish security forces and provided insight into their reconnaissance activities. The seized materials are expected to play a pivotal role in thwarting future attacks and dismantling the terrorist network.

Daesh: A Persistent Threat to Turkey

Daesh has been a significant threat to Turkey, one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization back in 2013. The nation has been the target of multiple Daesh-led attacks, resulting in over 300 fatalities. These attacks have prompted Turkey to adopt a proactive stance, launching anti-terror operations both domestically and internationally to curb the menace.

Underground Operations: The New Face of Terrorism

Following Daesh’s defeat in Iraq in 2017, and the loss of territory in Syria since 2015, the group has resorted to underground operations. Despite losing their leaders to military operations, Daesh fighters continue to pose a significant threat. Turkey remains committed to targeting Daesh and other terrorist groups like the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, and continues to take stringent measures to dismantle their networks within the country.

