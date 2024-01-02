en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Syria

Turkey Captures Daesh Battalion Leader in Aleppo, Thwarts Major Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Turkey Captures Daesh Battalion Leader in Aleppo, Thwarts Major Attack

In a significant stride towards combating terrorism, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully apprehended Abdullah al Jundi, a high-profile Daesh battalion leader, in Aleppo, Syria. Known by his codename, Hattab El Muhacir, al Jundi was orchestrating a major attack against Turkish security forces deployed in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch. The operation was a collaborative effort between MIT and the Syrian National Army (SNA), reflecting the unity in their mission against terror.

Unveiling Daesh’s Operational Plans

During the operation in the town of al Bab, within the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, extensive digital materials associated with Daesh were seized. These materials revealed the terrorist organization’s impending plans against Turkish security forces and provided insight into their reconnaissance activities. The seized materials are expected to play a pivotal role in thwarting future attacks and dismantling the terrorist network.

(Read Also: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah)

Daesh: A Persistent Threat to Turkey

Daesh has been a significant threat to Turkey, one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization back in 2013. The nation has been the target of multiple Daesh-led attacks, resulting in over 300 fatalities. These attacks have prompted Turkey to adopt a proactive stance, launching anti-terror operations both domestically and internationally to curb the menace.

(Read Also: Israeli Air Strike Targets Damascus Outskirts, Causes Material Damage, Says Syrian Military)

Underground Operations: The New Face of Terrorism

Following Daesh’s defeat in Iraq in 2017, and the loss of territory in Syria since 2015, the group has resorted to underground operations. Despite losing their leaders to military operations, Daesh fighters continue to pose a significant threat. Turkey remains committed to targeting Daesh and other terrorist groups like the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, and continues to take stringent measures to dismantle their networks within the country.

Read More

0
Syria Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel Intensifies Airstrikes Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Air Strikes Hit Damascus, Highlighting Tensions over Golan Heights

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Prominent Syrian Dissident 'The Syrian Mandela' Riad Turk Passes Away at 93

By Nitish Verma

Prominent Syrian Dissident 'The Syrian Mandela' Riad Turk Passes Away at 93

By Nitish Verma

Prominent Syrian Dissident Riad Turk, Likened to Mandela, Dies at 93 ...
@Politics · 4 hours
Prominent Syrian Dissident Riad Turk, Likened to Mandela, Dies at 93 ...
heart comment 0
Daesh Ringleader Captured by Turkey’s Intelligence Agency: Potential Attack Thwarted

By BNN Correspondents

Daesh Ringleader Captured by Turkey's Intelligence Agency: Potential Attack Thwarted
El Conflicto en Siria Causa 4.360 Muertes en 2023

By BNN Correspondents

El Conflicto en Siria Causa 4.360 Muertes en 2023
Syria’s Civil War Marks Thirteenth Year with Increased Death Toll

By Momen Zellmi

Syria's Civil War Marks Thirteenth Year with Increased Death Toll
Turkish UAV Strike Targets YPG/PKK in Eastern Syria Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Turkish UAV Strike Targets YPG/PKK in Eastern Syria Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
10 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
33 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
34 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
38 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
47 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
57 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
1 hour
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
1 hour
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
1 hour
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app