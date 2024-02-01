Turkey Breaks From Tradition: Sells Durum Wheat Amid Limited Global Supplies

In a significant shift from its usual trend of importing, Turkey, through its state grain board TMO, has provisionally sold approximately 150,000 metric tons of durum wheat in an export tender. The highest price being offered for the wheat stands at a notable $404.80 per ton FOB (Free on Board).

Awaiting Government Approval

The sale is currently in the pending stage, with the Turkish government yet to finalize its approval. Observers and market players are eagerly awaiting a decision, expected to be announced in the coming days.

Tapping into Bumper Harvest and High Stocks

The decision to sell durum wheat comes on the back of a bumper durum harvest and significant stocks. This has enabled Turkey to reverse its traditional role as an importer of the hard wheat. The sales have been primarily directed towards countries in the Mediterranean and Middle East regions.

Global Durum Wheat Market

The global durum wheat market is currently dealing with limited supplies, making Turkey's move to sell particularly significant. For this export tender, only non-Turkish companies were eligible to place bids. The specified timeframe for loading the wheat at various Turkish ports, including Mersin, Mersin/Tasucu, and Iskenderun, is from February 19 to March 15.

All information regarding the sale has been gathered from trader assessments, and there remains a possibility of future updates concerning prices and volumes.