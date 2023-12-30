en English
Africa

Turk Eximbank Takes First Non-African Share in Africa Finance Corporation

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:07 am EST
Turk Eximbank Takes First Non-African Share in Africa Finance Corporation

The Export Credit Bank of Turkey, known as Turk Eximbank, has recently made a landmark investment in the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa. As the first non-African sovereign shareholder in the AFC, this significant move marks Turk Eximbank’s pioneering stake in an African entity and underlines their commitment to strengthening the business capabilities of Turkish exporters and contractors across the African continent, especially in the 42 AFC member nations.

A Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth

This partnership is far more than a financial investment; it’s a strategic long-term endeavor that aims to facilitate sustainable economic growth and development between Turkey and Africa. The surge in Turkish trade with Africa—from 5.4 billion TL ($159.6 billion) in 2003 to a whopping 40.7 billion TL in 2022—reflects the burgeoning commercial ties and development between the two regions. With this partnership, Turk Eximbank is set to continue this trend, securing a 3.29% share in AFC.

Leaders Express Satisfaction with the Investment

Both Ali G”uney, General Manager of Turk Eximbank, and Samaila Zubairu, the head of the AFC, have expressed satisfaction with the investment. This move is expected to address infrastructure challenges in Africa, foster industrialization, drive value retention, and create jobs. The partnership also underscores Turkey’s commitment to supporting Africa’s growth in various sectors.

Africa Business Turkey
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

