Trillion Energy Settles Debt Through Share Issuance: A Strategic Move Towards Financial Stability

Trillion Energy International Inc., an oil and natural gas production company operating in Turkey, has made a strategic move towards financial stability by managing its liabilities through a debt settlement. The company has settled a debt of $636,000 owed to its leadership by issuing 3,180,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share.

Debt Owed to Leadership Team

The debt was owed to three members of the company's leadership team: Chief Executive Officer Arthur Halleran, and directors David Thompson and Sean Stofer. Most notably, the majority of the debt, amounting to $546,000, was owed to CEO Halleran, with the remaining amount being divided between the two directors.

Conversion of Debt into Shares

In a show of faith in the company's future, CEO Halleran has converted the past compensation owed to him into shares. This conversion of debt into shares not only displays Halleran's confidence in Trillion Energy's growth prospects, but also provides a pragmatic solution for addressing the company's financial obligations.

Hold Period for Newly Issued Shares

The shares issued as part of the debt settlement are accompanied by a statutory hold period, which prohibits their sale or transfer for four months and one day following the completion of the debt settlement process. This is a common practice designed to stabilize the company's stock price during the early stages of the issuance.

By choosing to address its debt in this way, Trillion Energy International Inc. has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining financial stability while also underscoring the confidence of its leadership in the company's future prospects. This may serve to reassure investors and stakeholders of the company's viability and strategic approach to financial management.