en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Travel Highlights for 2024: Sleeper Trains, Accessibility, and Renovations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Travel Highlights for 2024: Sleeper Trains, Accessibility, and Renovations

As the globe welcomes 2024, the travel industry embarks on a journey filled with exciting changes and fresh opportunities. A standout trend is the rising popularity of a 30-hour sleeper train odyssey in Turkey, offering an immersive experience to adventure enthusiasts. This development signifies the travel industry’s shift towards more experiential offerings.

Greater Accessibility to Africa

A significant shift in the tourism landscape is Africa opening its vibrant cultures and breathtaking landscapes to a wider audience. This move towards inclusivity and diversity is a major leap for the travel industry. Kenya’s president, in a game-changing announcement, stated plans to do away with the country’s visa requirements for travelers, replacing them with online travel authorization. This move intends to streamline the process of visiting the country, thereby making it more inviting for tourists.

Nairobi, a bustling city with a rich tapestry of culture and history, is set to welcome more visitors. The city offers various tourist attractions and activities, including the only PGA-accredited golf course on the African continent, located in Vipingo. These developments highlight an encouraging trend in the travel industry, where traditionally less-explored destinations are opening up to global travelers.

Renovations and Revivals

On the other hand, well-known destinations are undergoing renovations. Significant cultural institutions such as the Smithsonian Castle and the Pergamon Museum will temporarily close their doors to the public. However, these closures are offset by the revivals of historical sites.

The Notre Dame in Paris, an iconic symbol of French history and architecture, is expected to reopen by the end of this year. This development illustrates the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the travel industry, as historical sites are restored to their former glory, ready to welcome a new wave of travelers.

Travel in 2024: A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

The travel industry’s landscape in 2024 presents a potpourri of new opportunities and temporary limitations. For those planning their future adventures, it is an exciting time indeed. Whether it is the lure of a 30-hour train journey through the Turkish landscape, the exploration of Africa’s rich culture and landscapes, or the anticipation of newly renovated cultural institutions, 2024 promises to be a memorable year for travel enthusiasts worldwide.

0
Africa Travel & Tourism Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
15 mins ago
Rainmaking Rituals and Agricultural Societies: A Complex Interplay
A recent study has shed light on the intriguing correlation between societies heavily dependent on agriculture and the practice of rainmaking, a ritual aimed at inducing rainfall. The study underscores the deep-rooted human desire to influence the natural world, particularly through religious rituals and practices. Religion and Rainmaking According to the study, numerous religions suggest
Rainmaking Rituals and Agricultural Societies: A Complex Interplay
Concerns Rise Over Quality of Newly Constructed Roads in Blantyre, Malawi
30 mins ago
Concerns Rise Over Quality of Newly Constructed Roads in Blantyre, Malawi
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
48 mins ago
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
23 mins ago
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
29 mins ago
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
29 mins ago
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
4 mins
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
5 mins
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
5 mins
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
5 mins
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
6 mins
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
8 mins
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
8 mins
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
8 mins
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
9 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app