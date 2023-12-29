en English
International Relations

The Organization of Turkic States: Bolstering Cooperation and Solidarity in 2023

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:23 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:14 pm EST
The Organization of Turkic States: Bolstering Cooperation and Solidarity in 2023

In 2023, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has significantly ramped up its activities, striving to enhance economic and diplomatic cooperation among its member states. The OTS, an assembly of nations including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and with Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as observers, has set its sights on nurturing mutual trust, political solidarity, and economic and technical cooperation in the Turkic world.

Strengthening the Bonds of a Shared Past

OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev has underscored the organization’s rich history and the deep-seated cultural and historical ties that have united these nations for thousands of years. This bond has been further cemented since these nations regained their independence from Soviet rule. The OTS has hosted numerous events focusing on diverse areas such as education, tourism, energy, trade, sports, and agriculture.

Milestones and Achievements

The year 2023 has been monumental for the OTS. Key accomplishments include the establishment of a Union of Supreme Courts, the signing of the Astana Act and Declaration, and the progression of significant energy and transport projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum natural gas pipelines. The OTS has also extended its support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and has initiated discussions on a shared Turkic alphabet.

Raising the OTS Profile

Omuraliev has been actively engaging with international organizations to advance the OTS’s agenda, emphasizing their shared religion, language, history, and culture. Uzbekistan is set to hand over the presidential term to Kazakhstan, which will be the host nation for the 11th Leaders Summit in November 2024. The OTS’s digital presence is also being enhanced, with the use of cookies on the OTS website for advertising and marketing purposes, signifying the importance of user consent for a personalized experience.

International Relations
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

