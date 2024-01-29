Terror Attack Rocks Santa Maria Church in Istanbul: France Condemns the Act

In the heart of Istanbul, a serene Sunday Mass at the Santa Maria Italian Catholic Church in Buyukdere was shattered by a harrowing terrorist attack. The terror stricken faces of the faithful resonated the pain and fear instilled by two masked assailants, later identified as members of the extremist Islamic State group. The onslaught claimed one innocent life and left several others nursing their wounds.

Claim of Responsibility and Arrests

Following the attack, the Islamic State group, widely known as Daesh, claimed responsibility for the act. As part of their response, Turkish authorities arrested a pair of suspects hailing from Tajikistan and Russia. A total of 47 individuals were detained as part of the wider investigation, painting a picture of an extensive network potentially involved in the planning and execution of this attack.

International Reactions and Condemnations

Expressions of solidarity, support, and condemnation flooded in from around the world. Among them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, and Pope Francis expressed their condolences and support for the church and its community. The Italian Foreign Minister and the Polish Consul General, whose family was in attendance at the church yet remained unharmed, also condemned the attack.

France's Stand Against Terrorism

In the aftermath of the tragedy, France publicly denounced the attack in the strongest terms. The French government extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a swift recovery. France also offered its solidarity to the Christian community in Istanbul, and to both Italy and Turkey. Furthermore, France reiterated its dedication to the global fight against terrorism, a commitment shared with Turkey and its international partners. The nation continues to stand firm in its ongoing support to counteract terrorist threats and activities worldwide.