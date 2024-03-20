Türkiye Tops European Reforestation Efforts, Climbs to 4th Worldwide, FAO Reports

Recent findings by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) place Türkiye at the forefront of reforestation in Europe and fourth globally, showcasing the country's dedication to expanding its forest lands. The nation's focus on increasing its green cover has been highlighted by the successful 'National Afforestation Mobilization' initiative, significantly increasing forest areas over the past two decades.

Expansive Growth in Forest Lands

Over the last 20 years, Türkiye has seen its forest area grow from 20.2 million hectares to over 23 million hectares, accounting for 29.8% of the country's surface area. This growth is attributed to concerted efforts following the declaration of the 'National Afforestation Mobilization' by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aiming at enhancing Türkiye's green footprint. In the wake of the largest fire disaster in recent years in 2021, not a single meter of the burned areas was allocated for construction, demonstrating Türkiye's commitment to forest regeneration and conservation.

Reforestation After Fire Disasters

In specific instances like in Bolu's Göynük district, the aftermath of forest fires has seen a massive planting effort, with 269,000 saplings introduced to rejuvenate the land. This is part of a broader strategy to not only replace trees lost to fires but also to enhance the biodiversity of these areas, with a mix of fruit-bearing and pine saplings planted to support local wildlife. Despite challenges, such as local demands for different tree species and a significant human resource deficit within the forest organization, Türkiye continues to prioritize the restoration of its natural landscapes with the most biologically suitable species.

Addressing Human Resource Challenges

The forest organization's effort to manage and protect these expanded green areas is hindered by a lack of human resources. With only 6,000 personnel managing 30% of the forest area, there's a pressing need for an additional 20,000-25,000 workers, including engineers and office clerks, to effectively support Türkiye's forestry efforts. The organization is preparing for the upcoming fire season with enhanced training for staff and increased awareness among villagers, emphasizing the importance of prevention in safeguarding Türkiye's forests.

As Türkiye continues to lead in reforestation efforts, the challenges it faces underline the importance of sustainable forest management and the need for global cooperation in preserving our planet's green spaces. The country's success story serves as a beacon for other nations to follow, highlighting the achievable balance between growth and conservation.