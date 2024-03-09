Türkiye Launches First Multidisciplinary NOROM Neuroscience Center, Aiming Global Research Leadership

Türkiye has marked a significant milestone in medical science with the inauguration of its first multidisciplinary neuroscience center, the Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence (NOROM), established in collaboration with Gazi University and Middle East Technical University in Ankara. NOROM, under the leadership of Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen, is designed to be a leading force in the global neuroscience community, leveraging advanced MRI technology from Siemens Healthineers to spearhead research in brain health and diseases such as Alzheimer's, autism, and migraine.

Advertisment

Unveiling a New Era in Neuroscience

The NOROM center represents a pioneering effort in Türkiye's commitment to advancing neuroscience. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, including Siemens Healthineers' MRI system, the facility is equipped to obtain detailed brain images, a critical component in measuring brain activity, understanding brain region interactions, and furthering research in neuropsychiatric disorders and brain diseases. This technology positions NOROM as a critical player in diagnosing, treating, and researching brain health and diseases.

Global Ambitions and Collaborations

Advertisment

With an infrastructure that appeals to the global scientific community, NOROM is not just a national project but a global contender in neuroscience research. The center is in the process of forging a research contract with Siemens Healthineers Türkiye, which will enhance the development of medical imaging technology. This collaboration signifies NOROM's commitment to not only contributing to neuroscience but also to improving the tools and methodologies used in brain research worldwide.

Attracting Worldwide Talent

NOROM's vision extends beyond technological advancements; it aims to become a hub for neuroscience researchers from around the globe. By focusing on uncovering the molecular, biochemical, imaging, and electrophysiological signatures specific to various brain diseases and disorders, NOROM aspires to define new treatment targets. This ambitious mission, coupled with its state-of-the-art facilities, sets the stage for NOROM to attract top talent and projects, further establishing its position as a leader in the neuroscience field.

As Türkiye's first multidisciplinary neuroscience center, NOROM is poised to make a significant impact on the understanding and treatment of neurological diseases. With its global vision, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative efforts, NOROM is set to advance the field of neuroscience, offering new hope and possibilities for brain health research. The center's establishment not only reflects Türkiye's dedication to medical science but also its aspiration to be at the forefront of global research innovations.