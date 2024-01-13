en English
Human Rights

Syrian Refugee Tortured at Turkish Border: A Grim Reality of Human Rights Violations

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
A tragic incident from the Syrian-Turkish border has shed light on the plight of Syrian refugees struggling to escape the harsh realities of their war-torn homeland. A young man from the northern Hama countryside, displaced to Idlib province, reportedly endured torture at the hands of Turkish border guards known as ‘Jandarma’ while attempting an illegal crossing into Turkey. He, along with over 16 other individuals, were traversing smuggling routes in a quest for sanctuary.

Brutality at the Border

The young man’s ordeal did not end at the border. His health deteriorated drastically due to the abuse, leading to his admission to a hospital in Idlib city. Meanwhile, his companions were whisked away to detention centers for Syrian refugees, their fate shrouded in uncertainty. This incident underscores the perilous journeys Syrians risk to escape the challenging living conditions in their homeland and the desperate search for refuge in neighboring nations.

Human Rights Violations: A Grim Reality

The Human Rights Watch report for 2023 echoes the grim reality faced by Syrians in the current conflict. The report unveiled a plethora of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, and mistreatment by Syrian regime security forces and militias. Furthermore, the Syrian National Army and the Military Police factions have committed their share of transgressions.

The Struggle for Survival

On the economic front, a staggering 90% of Syrians are living below the poverty line, with at least 12 million people unable to access or afford quality food. The report estimates that at least 15 million people desperately need humanitarian assistance to survive. The crisis is further amplified by the indiscriminate attacks by Syrian-Russian military forces, arbitrary detentions by the Syrian Democratic Forces, and a conflict over water resources between Turkey and the PYD Administration. The report specifically highlights that Turkish border guards have been randomly firing at Syrian civilians, and using torture and excessive force against asylum seekers and migrants attempting to cross into Turkey.

In the face of such adversities, the resilience and courage of the Syrian people continue to shine through. However, the international community must act decisively to safeguard their fundamental human rights and ensure their safe passage to a more promising and peaceful future.

Human Rights Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

