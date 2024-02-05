Struggle for Shelter: A Year On, Earthquake Survivors Grapple with Housing Crisis in Antakya, Turkey

On February 6, 2023, tragedy struck Antakya city in southern Turkey as a series of devastating earthquakes brought life to a standstill. Among the hardest hit was Mesut Zateroglu, an ordinary citizen hailing from the Hatay province, who grapples with the aftermath of the catastrophe on a daily basis. A year since the disaster, his family home in Armutlu lies in ruins, the neighborhood transformed into a ghost town, and his meager salary of 600 euros insufficient to meet the rising costs of recovery.

The Fallout of a Natural Disaster

The earthquakes led to the collapse or severe damage of over 280,000 buildings across eleven provinces, and a staggering death toll of over 53,000. The aftermath saw the displacement of millions and the creation of construction reserve zones under a recent amendment to the urban transformation law, raising fears of potential displacement due to redevelopment costs.

The Delayed Promise of Reconstruction

The Turkish government, under the leadership of President Erdogan, vowed to rebuild more than 300,000 homes within a year, taking action against speculation and poor construction standards. However, by December, only 46,000 of the planned 307,000 housing units neared completion. The lack of a master plan for city revitalization and disconnected local communities amplify the challenges faced by Antakya's residents.

Geological Vulnerabilities and a Path Forward

Antakya's susceptibility to earthquakes is attributed to its location near a fault line, poor design, substandard materials, high density, and unstable sedimentary soil along the river. Experts emphasize the need for soil consideration, appropriate inspections, and not repeating past construction mistakes to ensure a safer future for the city. Zateroglu's story is a stark reminder of the human cost of natural disasters and the struggle for shelter in earthquake-ravaged Antakya, Turkey.