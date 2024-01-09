en English
Travel & Tourism

Splash into Summer: Tripadvisor’s Top Ten Waterpark Hotels in Turkey

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Splash into Summer: Tripadvisor's Top Ten Waterpark Hotels in Turkey

When it comes to family vacations, few experiences match the delight of a waterpark hotel. Turkey, with its plethora of five-star, all-inclusive resorts, has emerged as a hot spot for such getaways. Their offering of unlimited waterpark access, combined with world-class amenities, has garnered them top spots on Tripadvisor’s best-rated waterpark hotels. Each resort presents its unique charm, catering to different ages and interests, making Turkey the ultimate destination for a summer trip.

Haydarpasha Palace: A Royal Retreat

Situated in Alanya, the Haydarpasha Palace enthrals its guests with an array of waterslides, lazy rivers, and diverse pool areas. The hotel complements its water features with a private beach, a spa, and a well-equipped kids’ club.

Euphoria Tekirova: An Oasis of Fun

The Euphoria Tekirova Hotel, known for its water attractions, also delivers on the dining front with numerous restaurants and bars. The evening entertainment ensures that the fun continues even after the sun sets.

Miracle Resort: A Dream Come True

The aptly named Miracle Resort Hotel in Lara offers a dreamlike vacation experience. From waterslides to kids’ clubs, every aspect of this hotel is designed to provide non-stop fun and relaxation.

Other Noteworthy Mentions

The Litore Resort Hotel & Spa, the Seven Seas Hotel Blue, the Land of Legends Kingdom, the Sherwood Exclusive Kemer, the Blue Dreams Resort & Spa, the Sherwood Exclusive Lara, and the Vogue Hotel Supreme Bodrum complete the list of top ten waterpark hotels in Turkey. Each hotel offers unique features that cater to various family needs and preferences.

Alternative Vacation Spots

For those seeking a warm winter getaway, Spain presents a viable alternative with affordable holiday packages. Similar to Turkey, it offers a range of waterpark hotels that promise an unforgettable family vacation.

Travel & Tourism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

