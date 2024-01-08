Seychelles Tourism Shines at the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair in Izmir, Turkey

At the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair and Congress held in Izmir, Turkey, in December 2023, the Seychelles Tourism sector made their presence felt. The event, themed “Start Travelling the World Here,” served as a convergence point for tourism professionals from across the globe and hosted over 5000 B2B meetings. The Seychelles contingent, headed by Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir and Mrs. Tracy Muntanga, showcased the unique wonders of the Seychelles archipelago through a meticulously designed 12-square-meter booth.

Creating Awareness of Seychelles’ Charm

The team’s display unveiled the majestic allure of Seychelles, featuring captivating images of the rare Coco-de-Mer, mesmerizing underwater scenes, and pristine beaches that define the archipelago’s landscape. This visual spectacle was aimed at piquing the curiosity of the more than 170 international buyers and direct consumers present, and thereby amplifying destination awareness and interest. To bridge the gap in geographical knowledge about Seychelles among attendees, the team offered educational materials, including destination videos and presentations.

Networking and Future Plans

The Izmir fair also provided a significant networking platform. Tourism Seychelles leveraged this opportunity to engage with media partners and sketch out plans for future promotional activities in key Turkish cities. Underscoring the importance of education in fostering tourism, the organization reiterated its commitment to conducting regular training sessions for tour operators and agents to boost travel demand to Seychelles.

Success at the Izmir Fair

The participation in the Izmir fair has been hailed as a significant triumph by Tourism Seychelles. It enabled the formation of valuable connections and gleaned crucial insights, affirming their dedication to augmenting Seychelles’ footprint in the Turkish travel market. The event not only highlighted the captivating charm of Seychelles but also set the stage for the future growth of tourism in the archipelago.