en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Seychelles

Seychelles Tourism Shines at the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair in Izmir, Turkey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Seychelles Tourism Shines at the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair in Izmir, Turkey

At the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair and Congress held in Izmir, Turkey, in December 2023, the Seychelles Tourism sector made their presence felt. The event, themed “Start Travelling the World Here,” served as a convergence point for tourism professionals from across the globe and hosted over 5000 B2B meetings. The Seychelles contingent, headed by Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir and Mrs. Tracy Muntanga, showcased the unique wonders of the Seychelles archipelago through a meticulously designed 12-square-meter booth.

Creating Awareness of Seychelles’ Charm

The team’s display unveiled the majestic allure of Seychelles, featuring captivating images of the rare Coco-de-Mer, mesmerizing underwater scenes, and pristine beaches that define the archipelago’s landscape. This visual spectacle was aimed at piquing the curiosity of the more than 170 international buyers and direct consumers present, and thereby amplifying destination awareness and interest. To bridge the gap in geographical knowledge about Seychelles among attendees, the team offered educational materials, including destination videos and presentations.

Networking and Future Plans

The Izmir fair also provided a significant networking platform. Tourism Seychelles leveraged this opportunity to engage with media partners and sketch out plans for future promotional activities in key Turkish cities. Underscoring the importance of education in fostering tourism, the organization reiterated its commitment to conducting regular training sessions for tour operators and agents to boost travel demand to Seychelles.

Success at the Izmir Fair

The participation in the Izmir fair has been hailed as a significant triumph by Tourism Seychelles. It enabled the formation of valuable connections and gleaned crucial insights, affirming their dedication to augmenting Seychelles’ footprint in the Turkish travel market. The event not only highlighted the captivating charm of Seychelles but also set the stage for the future growth of tourism in the archipelago.

0
Seychelles Travel & Tourism Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Seychelles

See more
22 hours ago
Former Seychelles President Advocates for Blue Economy in New Book
Former President of Seychelles, James Michel, has penned a new book, ‘Revisiting the Ocean – Living The Blue Economy,’ a sequel to his first exploration of the Blue Economy concept. The publication, supported by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, advocates for the sustainable use of ocean resources and protection of the marine environments that are vital to
Former Seychelles President Advocates for Blue Economy in New Book
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
3 days ago
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
3 days ago
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
President Ramkalawan's Christmas Message: A Call for Unity and Compassion Amidst Tragedy
2 days ago
President Ramkalawan's Christmas Message: A Call for Unity and Compassion Amidst Tragedy
Kempinski Seychelles Resort Debuts 'Le Petit Chef', a Unique 3D Dining Experience
2 days ago
Kempinski Seychelles Resort Debuts 'Le Petit Chef', a Unique 3D Dining Experience
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
3 days ago
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
2 mins
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
3 mins
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
5 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
5 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
6 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
7 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
7 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
8 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
8 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app