Sanmar Shipyards Unveils High-Performance Tugs, Reinforcing Commitment to Coastal Safety

In a prominent display of maritime prowess, Sanmar Shipyards has recently delivered two state-of-the-art tugs, christened Kurtarma 17 and Kurtarma 18. These vessels, built in compliance with the RAstar 2900SX design by Robert Allan Ltd, were constructed specifically for Sanmar, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the maritime sector.

Impressive Towing Power and Advanced Features

The tugs, boasting an impressive towing force of 82 tonnes, were constructed at the Altinova Shipyard. They extend 29 meters in length, with a beam of 13 meters and a maximum draught of 6 meters. Powering these behemoths are two high-speed Cat 3516C main engines from Caterpillar, ensuring efficient performance in a variety of maritime conditions. The vessels also come equipped with a FiFi1 class fire-fighting system capable of pumping 2,714 cubic meters per hour, demonstrating their readiness for potential emergencies at sea.

A Design for Enhanced Performance

One of the defining features of Kurtarma 17 and Kurtarma 18 is the sponsored hullform, a design element that significantly enhances escort towing and seakeeping performance. The effectiveness of this design has been ascertained through both model and full-scale testing, providing concrete proof of the vessels' capabilities. Originally known as Bigacay XIII and Bigacay X, the tugs have been renamed by the new owner and are set to join the previously delivered Kurtarma 15 and Kurtarma 16 tugs in their maritime endeavors.

Commitment to Coastal Safety

The commissioning ceremony at the Altinova shipyard was a significant event, marking a new chapter in the service of coastal safety. Sanmar Shipyards chairman Ali Gürün emphasized the company's commitment to safety and expressed pride in contributing to the coastal safety authority’s capabilities. A distinguished roster of guests, including Turkey's minister of transport and infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, deputy ministers, the Chamber of Shipping chairman, the Yalova governor, the Directorate General of Coastal Safety chairman and general manager, and the director-general of maritime affairs, were present at the event, signifying its importance in the maritime sector.