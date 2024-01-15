RSC TuME Facilitates Resettlement of Nearly 3,000 Refugees to U.S. in Q1 2024

In the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, the Resettlement Support Center in Turkey and Lebanon (RSC TuME) has proudly facilitated the resettlement of 2,829 refugees to the United States. This commendable achievement involves the successful transfer of 1,923 refugees from Turkey and 906 from Lebanon, accounting for a substantial 33% of the annual target for U.S. refugee admissions.

Demographics of the Resettled Refugees

The majority of the refugees resettled through the RSC are Syrians, showcasing the ongoing efforts to aid those affected by the Syrian crisis. In addition to Syrians, smaller contingents of Afghans, Iraqis, and Iranians have also been given a new home in the United States.

Partnership with ICMC and Refugee Admissions Program

The resettlement operations form part of the broader U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which has been in partnership with the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC)-operated RSC for over 40 years. The Istanbul and Beirut offices are part of a global network of RSCs, playing a crucial role in the U.S. commitment to resettle 125,000 refugees this year, including 8,500 through the RSC TuME.

Essential Services Provided by the RSC

The RSC offers a myriad of essential services, ranging from case processing and cultural orientation, to medical screening facilitation. These services prove invaluable to refugees who can neither safely return to their home countries nor stay in their host countries. This initiative is in alignment with the Presidential Determination, which sets the number of refugee admissions for each year. The RSC’s work is a testament to the effective collaboration between the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, UN agencies, and local authorities in Turkey and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, organizations such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC) continue to offer support to refugees and displaced people in over 40 countries and 20 U.S. cities.