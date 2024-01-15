en English
Refugees

RSC TuME Facilitates Resettlement of Nearly 3,000 Refugees to U.S. in Q1 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
RSC TuME Facilitates Resettlement of Nearly 3,000 Refugees to U.S. in Q1 2024

In the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, the Resettlement Support Center in Turkey and Lebanon (RSC TuME) has proudly facilitated the resettlement of 2,829 refugees to the United States. This commendable achievement involves the successful transfer of 1,923 refugees from Turkey and 906 from Lebanon, accounting for a substantial 33% of the annual target for U.S. refugee admissions.

Demographics of the Resettled Refugees

The majority of the refugees resettled through the RSC are Syrians, showcasing the ongoing efforts to aid those affected by the Syrian crisis. In addition to Syrians, smaller contingents of Afghans, Iraqis, and Iranians have also been given a new home in the United States.

Partnership with ICMC and Refugee Admissions Program

The resettlement operations form part of the broader U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which has been in partnership with the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC)-operated RSC for over 40 years. The Istanbul and Beirut offices are part of a global network of RSCs, playing a crucial role in the U.S. commitment to resettle 125,000 refugees this year, including 8,500 through the RSC TuME.

Essential Services Provided by the RSC

The RSC offers a myriad of essential services, ranging from case processing and cultural orientation, to medical screening facilitation. These services prove invaluable to refugees who can neither safely return to their home countries nor stay in their host countries. This initiative is in alignment with the Presidential Determination, which sets the number of refugee admissions for each year. The RSC’s work is a testament to the effective collaboration between the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, UN agencies, and local authorities in Turkey and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, organizations such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC) continue to offer support to refugees and displaced people in over 40 countries and 20 U.S. cities. The IRC is currently seeking a Refugee Support Services (RSS) Intern to provide trauma-informed services to newcomer families, further supporting their integration and self-sufficiency. As the number of humanitarian migrant arrivals in the U.S. increases, open communication between national, state, and local actors remains critical for their successful reception and integration.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

