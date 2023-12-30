en English
Transportation

Rise in Maritime Pilot Employment Amid Navigational Challenges in the Bosporus

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:42 pm EST
Rise in Maritime Pilot Employment Amid Navigational Challenges in the Bosporus

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of globalization and international trade, the Bosporus, a critical maritime route in Istanbul, faces its own unique set of obstacles. Growing ship tonnage and size have escalated the difficulties in navigating this narrow strait, leading to a significant increase in the utilization of maritime pilots. These skilled professionals play a pivotal role in ensuring secure navigation, preventing accidents, and minimizing losses or damages.

Rising Demand for Maritime Pilots

The General Directorate of Coastal Safety data reveals that between 2006 and the first nine months of 2023, approximately 805,846 ships have sailed through the Bosporus. These vessels transported roughly 9.9 billion gross tons of cargo, emphasizing the strait’s importance in the global trade network. Interestingly, the demand for pilot services has seen a steep increase from 48.44% of ships in 2006 to 66.5% in recent years. This 18% jump is largely attributed to the larger tonnage and dimensions of vessels making navigation more complex.

Role of Maritime Pilots in Navigating the Bosporus

Captain Muhammer Arslantürk, Chairperson of the Turkish Pilots Association, underscored the critical role of maritime pilots in ensuring the safety of navigation in the Bosporus. These experts assist in navigating the vessels through the strait, making appropriate and timely decisions to avoid any potential mishaps. He further discussed the optional and compulsory nature of pilotage in the Turkish Straits, with most ships opting for a pilot despite it being mandatory only for ships entering or leaving ports in the Marmara region.

Strategic Safety Measures in Place

Arslantürk also pointed out the strategic deployment of tugboats and rescue vessels as part of the safety measures implemented in the Bosporus. These safety mechanisms, including the escort of tankers by tugboats, are critical in preventing accidents and mitigating significant losses or damages. As the scale and complexity of maritime activities continue to grow, such measures will undoubtedly become increasingly essential.

Transportation Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

