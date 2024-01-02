Qatari-Turkish Bilateral Talks Amidst Tense Security Climate

Qatar’s Amiri Guard Commander, Lt. Gen. Staff Hazza bin Khalil al-Shahwani, met with key Turkish officials during his official visit to Turkiye, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations. In separate meetings with Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and the Commander of Turkiye’s Gendarmerie General Command, Gen. Arif Cetin, discussions revolved around matters of security, military relations, and ways to enhance these bilateral ties.

Deepening Qatari-Turkish Relations

The presence of the Qatari military attache to Turkiye and senior officers from both the Amiri Guard and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) at these meetings highlighted the importance of the engagements. This convergence of high-ranking officials from both nations is indicative of their shared commitment to deepening their collaborative relationship.

Turkish Security Operations

Amidst this diplomatic interplay, Turkiye’s internal security operations continue to be in high gear. Turkish authorities recently detained 33 suspects across Istanbul and eight other provinces, suspected of espionage for the Israeli foreign intelligence service, Mossad. The operation targeted 46 key suspects, with 13 still at large, and a significant amount of cash in various currencies was seized.

Turkiye-Israel Relations

In the backdrop of these security operations, Israeli security chief Ronen Bar vowed to pursue Hamas leaders in Qatar, Lebanon, and Turkiye. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkiye would not tolerate any Israeli security operations on its soil, further straining Turkiye-Israel relations. Amidst this tense situation, the US Consulate in Adana announced the resumption of its services, a move that may signal an attempt to mediate between the two nations. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities continue their relentless pursuit of Daesh members to bolster domestic security.