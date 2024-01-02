en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Qatari-Turkish Bilateral Talks Amidst Tense Security Climate

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Qatari-Turkish Bilateral Talks Amidst Tense Security Climate

Qatar’s Amiri Guard Commander, Lt. Gen. Staff Hazza bin Khalil al-Shahwani, met with key Turkish officials during his official visit to Turkiye, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations. In separate meetings with Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and the Commander of Turkiye’s Gendarmerie General Command, Gen. Arif Cetin, discussions revolved around matters of security, military relations, and ways to enhance these bilateral ties.

Deepening Qatari-Turkish Relations

The presence of the Qatari military attache to Turkiye and senior officers from both the Amiri Guard and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) at these meetings highlighted the importance of the engagements. This convergence of high-ranking officials from both nations is indicative of their shared commitment to deepening their collaborative relationship.

Turkish Security Operations

Amidst this diplomatic interplay, Turkiye’s internal security operations continue to be in high gear. Turkish authorities recently detained 33 suspects across Istanbul and eight other provinces, suspected of espionage for the Israeli foreign intelligence service, Mossad. The operation targeted 46 key suspects, with 13 still at large, and a significant amount of cash in various currencies was seized.

Turkiye-Israel Relations

In the backdrop of these security operations, Israeli security chief Ronen Bar vowed to pursue Hamas leaders in Qatar, Lebanon, and Turkiye. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkiye would not tolerate any Israeli security operations on its soil, further straining Turkiye-Israel relations. Amidst this tense situation, the US Consulate in Adana announced the resumption of its services, a move that may signal an attempt to mediate between the two nations. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities continue their relentless pursuit of Daesh members to bolster domestic security.

0
Military Security Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Remembering Nicholas Dural: A Marine's Valor Honored Posthumously

By Salman Akhtar

New Year, New Verse: The U.S. Navy's Tradition of Logbook Poetry

By BNN Correspondents

DOD Expands USMAP Program with Nine New Cyber Trades

By Rizwan Shah

Fort McCoy Spearheads $28 Million Expansion to Bolster Military Infras ...
@Military · 32 mins
Fort McCoy Spearheads $28 Million Expansion to Bolster Military Infras ...
heart comment 0
Fort McCoy Embarks on $28 Million Barracks Building Project

By Justice Nwafor

Fort McCoy Embarks on $28 Million Barracks Building Project
Camp Lejeune’s Contaminated Water: A Legacy of Health Complications and a Battle for Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Camp Lejeune's Contaminated Water: A Legacy of Health Complications and a Battle for Justice
Fort McCoy’s Brigade Headquarters Project Nears Completion: A Milestone in Infrastructure Development

By Salman Khan

Fort McCoy's Brigade Headquarters Project Nears Completion: A Milestone in Infrastructure Development
Major Transformation Underway at Fort McCoy with New $28.08 Million Barracks

By BNN Correspondents

Major Transformation Underway at Fort McCoy with New $28.08 Million Barracks
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
12 seconds
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
17 seconds
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
David Finlay's Pivotal Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Step Towards His Own Legacy
17 seconds
David Finlay's Pivotal Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Step Towards His Own Legacy
Ree Drummond's Wisdom Tooth Extraction Sans Sedation and Her Health Journey
33 seconds
Ree Drummond's Wisdom Tooth Extraction Sans Sedation and Her Health Journey
Trump Campaign Adviser Barry Bennett Indicted: Another Name in Trump's Legal Quagmire
33 seconds
Trump Campaign Adviser Barry Bennett Indicted: Another Name in Trump's Legal Quagmire
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships
13 mins
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships
Latino Voters: The Game Changer in the Upcoming US Elections
14 mins
Latino Voters: The Game Changer in the Upcoming US Elections
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
14 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
15 mins
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app