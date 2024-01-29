PwC's Global Risk Survey 2023 Unveils Evolving Corporate Risk Perceptions

In the tumultuous arena of global business, risks are an inevitable combatant. The Global Risk Survey 2023 by PwC, a comprehensive study involving 67 leaders from 3910 companies across different nations, sheds light on this evolving landscape. In as much, it provides an in-depth understanding of the shifting perspectives on risk, amidst mounting challenges such as the ongoing pandemic, regional conflicts, and rapid technological shifts.

Perception of Risk: Friend or Foe?

Interestingly, the survey illuminates a significant bifurcation in the business fraternity's approach towards risks. On one hand, sectors such as retail and technology perceive risks as potential opportunities for growth and innovation. On the flip side, highly regulated sectors like pharmaceuticals prioritize risk aversion, focusing on safeguarding their business interests.

Technology: The Double-Edged Sword

A significant highlight from the survey is the increasing emphasis on the role of technology in both mitigating and managing risks. Companies globally are recognizing the potential of technology as a value protector. Yet, it's a double-edged sword. The very technology that companies are embracing to manage risks, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity tools, also poses new threats. In fact, the concern for cyber risks shares top billing with inflation on the list of current threats.

Emerging Opportunities and Threats

Despite the perceived threats, the majority of companies plan to continue investing in technology. AI, in particular, is acknowledged as a significant opportunity, with 60% of respondents globally and 55% in Turkey endorsing its potential. Similarly, the transition to new energy sources is viewed as a promising opportunity. This sentiment is especially pronounced in Turkey, where the acceptance rate (64%) surpasses the global average (54%). However, it's worth noting that Turkish companies generally focus more on preserving value than creating it.

According to Oktay Aktolun, PwC Turkey, the best-performing companies, aptly named 'Risk Pioneers', leverage technology for strategic resilience and risk management. They perceive emerging technologies as opportunities rather than threats. Conversely, Turkish respondents highlight inflation and macroeconomic risks over cyber and technology-related risks.

The PwC survey paints a clear picture: a reactive, risk-avoidant approach is no longer sustainable. Companies must shift their perspectives on risks, viewing them not just as potential threats, but also as opportunities for sustainable growth and transformation.