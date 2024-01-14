en English
International Relations

Proposed Annulment of 1921 Treaty Stirs Discussion in Armenia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
In a move that has stirred significant discussion in Armenia, the Communist faction of the Russian State Duma has proposed annulling the 1921 Treaty of Friendship and Brotherhood between Turkey and Russia. While some analysts in Armenia view it as a pressure tactic on Turkey with no further implications, others consider the annulment a real possibility if tensions between Russia and Turkey escalate. There are also concerns that the cancellation of the treaty could lead Turkey to reference the Treaty of Alexandropol, which defined much smaller borders for Armenia.

Armenian Perspectives

Tachat Sargsyan of the Communist Party of Armenia opposes the initiative, fearing it could enable Turkey to push for the Alexandropol Treaty’s terms. Conversely, National Assembly RPA faction member Khosrov Harutyunyan sees the proposal as a strategic move to pressure Turkey and doubts it will significantly impact Armenia-Turkey relations. Ruben Safrastyan, an expert on Turkish studies, perceives potential positives for Armenia in the initiative.

Letter to Russian Leadership

Russian State Duma members Valery Rashkin and Sergei Obukhov sent a letter to Russian leadership suggesting a legal review of Russian-Turkish agreements. They cited the need to demonstrate to Ankara the risks of escalating conflict. The Just Russia faction also supports the Communist initiative. Oleg Pakholkov of the Just Russia faction noted that the Moscow treaty was detrimental to Russia’s interests.

Armenia’s Commitment to the CSTO

Meanwhile, Armenia’s absence at a recent summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk raised questions about its commitment to the alliance. The Kremlin expressed regret over Armenia’s non-attendance. However, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safarian assured that Armenia was not considering quitting Russian-led alliances, including the CSTO. The summit made several decisions, including the approval of Russian Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov to the post of the head of the Joint Staff of the CSTO, allocation of quota positions in the CSTO for the next three years, and the transfer of chairmanship from Belarus to Kazakhstan from January 1, 2024.

International Relations Russia Turkey
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

