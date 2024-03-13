Prophet Muhammad's Sacred Cloak Displayed in Istanbul's Hırka-ı Şerif Mosque During Ramadan

In a significant event for Muslims around the globe, the Hırka-i Şerif, a revered Islamic relic believed to be a cloak gifted by Prophet Muhammad to Uwais al-Qarni, is now open for public viewing in Istanbul's Hırka-ı Şerif Mosque. This annual tradition, deeply embedded in the fabric of Islamic history, offers devotees a unique opportunity to connect with their spiritual heritage during the holy month of Ramadan.

Historical Significance and Preservation

The sacred cloak, with its profound historical significance, was bestowed upon Uwais al-Qarni, a distinguished figure in Islamic history known for his exemplary piety and devotion. After migrating to Kuşadası in the Aegean region, the al-Qarni family safeguarded this precious relic for centuries before it was transported to Istanbul in the 17th century at the behest of Ottoman Sultan Ahmet I. Ensuring the cloak's preservation, two keys were created; one for the sultan and another for the al-Qarni family, symbolizing the shared guardianship over this invaluable piece of Islamic history.

Visitation and Cultural Impact

Located in Istanbul's historic Fatih district, the Hırka-ı Şerif Mosque has been the cloak's home since 1851, attracting visitors from across the world during Ramadan. The cloak's display not only enriches the spiritual experience of Ramadan but also serves as a vivid reminder of the enduring legacy and the rich tapestry of Islamic tradition. Visitors are welcomed to partake in this unique cultural and religious experience, offering a rare glimpse into the life of the Prophet Muhammad and his companions.

Legacy and Future Generations

The cloak's journey from Yemen to Istanbul encapsulates a broader narrative of Islamic history, migration, and the preservation of sacred relics. As the 58th and 59th generation descendants of al-Qarni continue to protect this relic, they bridge the past with the present, ensuring that future generations can appreciate the profound depth of their Islamic heritage. This enduring tradition underscores the significance of the Hırka-i Şerif not only as an artifact of religious devotion but also as a beacon of cultural continuity and communal identity in the Islamic world.