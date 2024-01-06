en English
Transportation

Progress on Bursa’s Emek – City Hospital Rail System Line as Mudanya Road Reopens

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Progress on Bursa's Emek – City Hospital Rail System Line as Mudanya Road Reopens

The city of Bursa in Turkey is witnessing significant progress in its transportation infrastructure with the ongoing construction of the Emek – City Hospital Rail System Line. The project, aimed at enhancing transportation to the Bursa City Hospital, is being managed by the Metropolitan Municipality along the 6.1-kilometer Mudanya Road, featuring four stations.

A Crucial Healthcare Facility

The Bursa City Hospital is a vital healthcare facility housing six hospitals with a total capacity of 355 beds. The hospital’s role in providing healthcare services was especially underlined during the pandemic. Hence, the rail system project to improve accessibility to this facility is of paramount importance.

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure’s Involvement

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has been actively involved in the project following the Council of Ministers’ decision to facilitate the transfer of the project. This crucial decision led to the swift progression of the works, despite the challenges like lane transfers due to the construction.

Mudanya Road Reopens

On Monday, September 2, the Mudanya Road has successfully reopened with three lanes in each direction, following the completion of the rail system works and asphalting. The reopening of the road signifies a significant milestone in the project, indicating the tangible progress made thus far.

Local Officials’ Attention and Commitment

The project’s importance is further emphasized by the attention it is receiving from local officials, including Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş, Mayor Alinur Aktaş, and other political and administrative figures. The municipality has shown its commitment to improving Bursa’s standards in various fields, including transportation, which is evident in the progress of the rail system.

Setbacks and Progress

Despite setbacks such as tender cancellations and equipment issues during an earthquake, the project has managed to make significant strides. Mayor Aktaş has expressed optimism about the rail system’s progress and anticipates the opening of the first station by the end of February. He believes that each new phase will make the line more accessible to citizens, ultimately benefiting the city.

Transportation Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

