PKK Attack in Northern Iraq: A Turning Point in Turkey’s Anti-Terrorism Policy

At least 12 Turkish soldiers lost their lives in a recent attack by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, an event that has plunged Turkey into a period of national mourning and generated speculation about the motive behind this large-scale assault. The PKK, a persistent security threat to Turkey since its inception 40 years ago, has forced Ankara to devise and adapt various strategies to counter its activities. The group’s enduring presence, despite numerous counter-efforts, serves as a stark reminder of its resilience and resourcefulness.

Internationalizing Anti-PKK Efforts

Over the years, Turkey has transitioned from a defensive to an offensive counterterrorism approach, aiming to diminish the PKK’s influence within its borders and expanding the battleground into neighboring countries like northern Syria and Iraq. This strategic shift has internationalized Turkey’s anti-PKK efforts, straining its relationships with the US, Russia, Iran, and the Iraqi government, all of whom have varying involvements in the region. The PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG, controls a substantial portion of Syria with US backing, while the PKK operates with relative impunity in Iraq, taking advantage of the region’s disunity and power vacuum.

(Read Also: Turkish Forces ‘Neutralize’ 10 PKK Members in Iraq and Syria)

Retaliatory Strikes and Integrated Anti-Terrorism Policy

In the wake of the recent attack, Turkey responded with retaliatory strikes in both Iraq and Syria, showcasing a more integrative and coordinated anti-terrorism policy. The ultimate goal, Ankara asserts, is to disrupt logistical ties between the PKK’s entities in Syria and Iraq to prevent the creation of a terror corridor extending from Iraq to the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has also begun targeting mid-level PKK members, a move that has significantly impacted the group’s logistics, recruitment, and financial operations.

(Read Also: Pedro Sánchez Honors Fallen Spanish Intelligence Agents in Iraq: A Commitment to Peace and Stability)

Understanding the Timing of the Attack

Many theories have been proposed to explain the timing of the PKK’s attack. Some believe it was triggered by increasing Turkish diplomatic pressure on Iraq, while others think it was a reaction to the Turkish elections. The PKK had anticipated a favorable outcome with the opposition party but instead faced a victory from the ruling AK Party. Regardless of the reason, the attack has undoubtedly reinforced Turkey’s resolve to continue its counterterrorism operations both domestically and abroad, marking a critical turn in its fight against the PKK.

Read More