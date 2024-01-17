Pamukkale University Advocates for Attouda's Inclusion in UNWTO's 'Best Tourism Village' Initiative

With an eye on the global tourism landscape and a commitment to sustainable development, Pamukkale University's Faculty of Tourism is championing the ancient city of Attouda in Denizli for inclusion in the UNWTO's "Best Tourism Village" initiative. The initiative is a global effort to boost tourism in rural areas, championing those that display significant cultural and natural assets, while safeguarding community values and aligning with sustainable development goals.

Criteria for Selection and the Promise of Attouda

The Dean of the University, Serkan Bertan, laid out the eligibility criteria for villages to apply for this prestigious designation. The village must have a population of up to 15,000 inhabitants, be engaged in traditional activities, promote sustainability, and embody shared community values. The ancient city of Attouda and Hisar Village, steeped in history dating back to the second century B.C., stand as strong contenders, having been declared archaeological sites.

Preserving Cultural Values through Collaborative Efforts

Efforts are presently underway to preserve the rich cultural values of these sites. This includes surface surveys by the Archaeology Department of Pamukkale University. Bertan stressed the need for an inventory study as the first milestone in the initiative's roadmap. He emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach, involving public institutions and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Anticipated Benefits of the Initiative

The "Best Tourism Village" initiative carries the promise of fostering rural development and preventing population loss in these villages. It is set to enhance innovation, improve access to financing, stimulate investments, encourage the development of local products and promote sustainable practices. The ripple effects of these changes are expected to revitalize the rural economy, creating a sustainable cycle of growth and preservation.