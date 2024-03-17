Ozan Sağdıç: 70 Years Capturing Türkiye's Evolution Showcased at Istanbul Modern

Istanbul Modern's Photography Gallery is currently hosting a remarkable exhibition titled 'Ozan Sağdıç: The Photographer's Testimony', sponsored by Burgan Bank. This event is a homage to one of Türkiye's most influential photographers, Ozan Sağdıç, whose career spans over 70 years, documenting the nation's changing social fabric. The exhibition, which runs until October 20, presents a comprehensive look at Sağdıç's journey through Türkiye's social, political, economic, cultural, and visual history.

A Journey Through Time

Ozan Sağdıç's work, primarily conducted in Istanbul and Ankara, captures the juxtaposition of change and stagnation across the country. The exhibition features a diverse range of subjects, from portraits of influential politicians, artists, and literary figures to everyday scenes of workers, leisure activities, travelers, and children. These photographs, both in black and white and color, reflect the streets filled with ordinary people during different periods of change. A total of 127 photographs, including prints from Sağdıç's darkroom and vintage prints, are on display, offering a glimpse into the techniques and era of their production.

An Iconic Legacy

Ozan Sağdıç's contribution to photojournalism, a genre that began to flourish globally and in Türkiye during his early years, is evident in the exhibition. His ironic observation of human experiences has made him a witness to Türkiye's evolving world since the 1950s. The exhibition's curation, led by Demet Yıldız Dinçer and Merih Akoğul, with Dr. Ruhi Oğuz Sağdıç as a consultant, ensures a comprehensive selection from Sağdıç's extensive archive. This selection not only presents a wide perspective of the artist's work but also reveals many layers of his archive waiting to be explored.

Testament to a Master's Vision

Ozan Sağdıç's approach to photography, capturing moments in the natural flow of life without intervention, has made his work stand out. His photographs resonate intimately with the viewer, showcasing his thoughts and witnesses like poetry. Sağdıç's career began with his pivotal experience photographing the infamous 1954 Bosporus ice incident, marking the start of a journey that would see him become one of Türkiye's most celebrated photographers. His work has not only contributed to the visual archive of the nation but has also inspired future generations of photographers.

The exhibition 'Ozan Sağdıç: The Photographer's Testimony' at Istanbul Modern not only celebrates the career of a master photographer but also invites viewers to reflect on the myriad ways in which photography can capture and preserve the essence of a nation's history and culture. Through Sağdıç's lens, visitors are offered a unique glimpse into the soul of Türkiye, its people, and the moments that have shaped its modern identity.