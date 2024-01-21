Ömer Bolat Advocates for Enhanced Investment and Trade Relations Between Türkiye and TRNC

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat recently made a strategic visit to Lefkoşa, underscoring the need to amplify investments and heighten bilateral trade between Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The present trade volume between the two nations stands at a significant $2.5 billion, a figure Bolat is keen to augment.

Strategic Significance of TRNC's Resources

During his visit, Bolat drew attention to the strategic significance of TRNC's natural resources and economic potential. He urged local firms to seize the opportunity to integrate into the world trade, leveraging the global trade dominance of Turkish companies. The Minister highlighted the concerted efforts to bolster trade relations, multiply investment opportunities, and foster mutual business activities.

Türkiye's Vision For TRNC

Economy and Energy Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu reiterated Bolat's sentiments, emphasizing the pivotal role of Türkiye's support, expertise, and vision in realizing TRNC's economic and trade ambitions. He stressed that the growth and prosperity of the TRNC are intrinsically linked to the strength of its relationship with Türkiye.

Support For a Two-State Solution

The article also underscored Türkiye's unwavering support for a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus. Advocating for sovereign equality and equal international status, Türkiye believes this is the key to resolving the longstanding dispute on the island and assisting in the international recognition of TRNC.