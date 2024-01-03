en English
Business

NXT Energy Solutions Expands SFD Survey in Turkey Amid New Opportunities

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
NXT Energy Solutions Expands SFD Survey in Turkey Amid New Opportunities

On the precipice of a new year, Calgary-based technology firm, NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has announced an expansion of its original Stress Field Detection (SFD) survey, following a request from its Turkish customer. The expansion, which includes additional line kilometers, comes as the company’s aircraft and equipment are currently stationed in Turkey, poised to complete the data acquisition phase.

Next Steps in the Expansion

According to the company’s projections, the interpretation of data and delivery of recommendations emanating from the survey are slated for the first quarter of 2024. This move aligns with NXT Energy Solutions’ broader vision of global expansion, and more specifically, tapping into new opportunities in Turkey’s energy sector.

Acknowledging the Team’s Efforts

Bruce G. Wilcox, the interim CEO of NXT Energy Solutions, expressed his gratitude for the additional work that has been awarded by the customer. He further acknowledged the unwavering efforts of the NXT team in Turkey. “Our team’s dedication and hard work have been instrumental in this expansion,” said Wilcox. He also expressed appreciation for the support of the company’s shareholders during this critical expansion phase.

The SFD Advantage

NXT Energy Solutions specializes in the proprietary airborne SFD survey system. This unique system leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to detect stress anomalies associated with hydrocarbon and geothermal potential. Notably, the system is environmentally friendly, thus ensuring that NXT’s operations align with global sustainability goals. Furthermore, its versatility allows for application in a myriad of terrains and under varying security conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release from NXT Energy Solutions also features forward-looking statements regarding the timing of the acquisition, interpretation, and recommendations of the SFD surveys. It hints at potential additional business opportunities in Turkey. However, the company cautions that these statements come with inherent risks and uncertainties. It emphasizes that there can be no assurances that these expectations will be realized and cautions stakeholders against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

As NXT Energy Solutions continues to navigate the complexities of the energy sector, it remains to be seen how this expansion will influence the company’s trajectory in 2024 and beyond.

Business Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

