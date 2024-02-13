Nine Workers Missing After Landslide at Turkey's Copler Gold Mine: Fears of Cyanide Contamination

A landslide at the Copler gold mine in eastern Turkey has left nine workers missing, with rescue efforts ongoing and concerns mounting over potential cyanide contamination in the area.

Disaster Strikes at Turkey's Copler Gold Mine

On February 13, 2024, disaster struck the Copler gold mine near the town of Ilic in Erzincan province, as a landslide trapped at least nine workers underground. The mine, operated by Anagold Mining, quickly activated its emergency plan, deploying 400 search and rescue personnel to the scene.

Fears of Cyanide Contamination and Environmental Threats

Geologists warn of potential environmental threats from dangerous substances like cyanide reaching the nearby Euphrates River. The area has a history of cyanide spills, with a previous incident occurring at the mine in 2022. This has led to heightened concerns about the safety of the region's ecosystem and the health of its residents.

Turkey's Mining Safety Record Under Scrutiny

Anagold Mining, which operates the mine, has stated their priority is the safety of their employees. However, this latest incident underscores Turkey's poor mine safety record. In response, the Justice Minister has initiated an investigation into the disaster, aiming to uncover the causes and prevent future tragedies.

As rescue efforts continue, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for the safe return of the missing workers. In the meantime, questions surrounding mine safety and environmental concerns loom large, casting a shadow over the future of Turkey's mining industry.