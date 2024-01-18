Navigating Non-Competition Clauses in Turkish Employment Law

Non-competition obligations in employment agreements under Turkish Employment Law have long been a subject of debate. Particularly, they are scrutinized in relation to the constitutional freedom of labor, a right protected under the Turkish constitution. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the law surrounding non-competition obligations in Turkey and the limitations imposed by the country's legal framework.

Implicit Non-Competition Obligation

In Turkey, the non-competition obligation during the term of the employment agreement is implicit. Stemming from the employee's duty of loyalty, there is no need to explicitly state this obligation in the contract. Employees are automatically obliged not to compete with their employer during their employment term as part of their duty of loyalty, a principle deeply rooted in Turkish employment law.

Post-Termination Non-Competition Agreements

However, for a non-competition obligation to continue after the termination of the employment agreement, it must be explicitly agreed upon in writing. According to the Turkish Code of Obligations (TCO) Article 444, post-termination non-competition agreements are permissible with certain limitations. These limitations are related to time, geography, and the field of activity. Importantly, such agreements are only valid if the employee has had access to significant customer information or business secrets that could harm the employer if used elsewhere.

The Role of the Court of Cassation

The Court of Cassation, which has jurisdiction over the interpretation of law, emphasizes that non-competition clauses can only be enforced when an employee has access to trade secrets. To enforce these clauses otherwise would infringe upon the constitutional freedom of labor. Therefore, the Court plays a crucial role in scrutinizing non-competition clauses in employment agreements and ensuring they do not violate employees' rights.

If an employee violates a valid non-competition obligation, they may be required to compensate the employer for losses. However, the burden of proof for the validity of non-competition clauses lies with the employer.

Moreover, the Competition Authority has been scrutinizing employer actions that prevent labor transfers among competitors. However, non-competition clauses are still permissible when employees possess trade secrets.