en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Turkey

NASA Engineer’s Move to Istanbul: A Personal Narrative Amidst Geopolitical Conflict

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
NASA Engineer’s Move to Istanbul: A Personal Narrative Amidst Geopolitical Conflict

Loay Albasyouni, a prominent Palestinian NASA engineer, recently moved his base to Istanbul, a decision driven by the escalating Israeli siege of Gaza and the deteriorating living conditions faced by his family. The ongoing conflict in the region has given rise to an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear, prompting Albasyouni to choose a path that would bring him closer to his loved ones.

Geopolitical Conflict and Personal Choices

Albasyouni’s decision to relocate to Istanbul is not merely a personal choice, but a reflection of the widespread effects of the ongoing geopolitical conflict on individuals and families. The Israeli onslaught in Gaza has affected countless lives, creating an environment of instability and insecurity. In such circumstances, the relocation comes as a beacon of hope for Albasyouni, providing him with a safer environment and the opportunity to maintain a robust connection with his family.

Impact of the Conflict on Gaza

The Israeli war on Gaza has had profound implications on its residents, leading to increasing life challenges. Escalating violence and the resulting insecurity have made it increasingly difficult for individuals to carry on with their daily lives. For Albasyouni, the well-being of his family was a paramount concern, catalyzing his decision to move.

Seeking Safety Amid Chaos

Albasyouni’s move to Istanbul is an illustration of the lengths to which individuals are willing to go to secure the safety and well-being of their loved ones. In the face of the ongoing conflict, his relocation underscores the personal impacts and the inherent human element in the midst of a geopolitical crisis. This move is a testament to his resilience, determination, and deep-seated love for his family, shining a light on the often overlooked personal narratives within larger geopolitical conflicts.

0
Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Turkey

See more
4 hours ago
Syrian Refugee Tortured at Turkish Border: A Grim Reality of Human Rights Violations
A tragic incident from the Syrian-Turkish border has shed light on the plight of Syrian refugees struggling to escape the harsh realities of their war-torn homeland. A young man from the northern Hama countryside, displaced to Idlib province, reportedly endured torture at the hands of Turkish border guards known as ‘Jandarma’ while attempting an illegal
Syrian Refugee Tortured at Turkish Border: A Grim Reality of Human Rights Violations
Turkey Sets Course for Carbon Neutrality with Green Development Initiative
8 hours ago
Turkey Sets Course for Carbon Neutrality with Green Development Initiative
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
8 hours ago
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
5 hours ago
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity
7 hours ago
Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity
Turkey Thwarts Attempted Infiltration by Terrorist Group in Northern Syria
8 hours ago
Turkey Thwarts Attempted Infiltration by Terrorist Group in Northern Syria
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
43 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
2 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
3 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
3 mins
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
4 mins
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
4 mins
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
5 mins
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
5 mins
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
43 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app