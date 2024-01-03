en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Mystery Surrounds Death of Syrian Refugee in Turkish Deportation Center

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Mystery Surrounds Death of Syrian Refugee in Turkish Deportation Center

In the quiet city of Ankara, the capital of Turkey, a Syrian refugee named Hassan Mohammed mysteriously lost his life on January 2nd in the Akyurt Refugee Deportation Center. The cause of death remains a puzzle, with the world anxiously waiting for the unveiling of forensic results. The news of Mohammed’s demise reached his family through the hospital, a message that brought more questions than answers. As the family and the world seek clarity, they have chosen to keep the details of his death private.

The Unanswered Questions

Human rights activist Taha al-Ghazi drew attention to the timing of Mohammed’s death, which occurred just eight days after his arrest. Ghazi noted that the family had reported no prior health symptoms, raising eyebrows over the conditions that led to his untimely death. Turkish human rights organizations, alive to the disturbing report, have stepped in to offer legal support and spearhead investigations into the incident.

Rising Concerns Over the Treatment of Refugees

The death of Hassan Mohammed has stirred the murky waters of refugee treatment in deportation centers. Ghazi expressed his concern over the lack of action by Turkish unions and institutions, a chilling reminder of the often-overlooked plight of refugees. This incident comes in the wake of previous allegations and rising concerns over forced deportations of Syrian refugees. Despite possessing legal papers, many have found themselves on the receiving end of deportation orders, a situation that Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had pledged to address.

The Struggle Against Misinformation

In response to the deportation allegations, Yerlikaya had previously committed to reducing the number of irregular migrants in Turkey. He denied any deportations, attributing the reports to misinformation propagated on digital platforms. As the story of Hassan Mohammed unfolds, the world will be watching, hoping for justice and seeking the truth amidst the fog of claims and counterclaims.

0
Human Rights Syria Turkey
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
17 mins ago
Maggie Rawlins: A Runway Icon Transformed into a Humanitarian Hero
At a time when the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical crises, Maggie Rawlins, a renowned American model, has found a way to merge her glamorous vocation with humanitarian endeavors. The 35-year-old model with a heart of gold has been making headlines not merely for her striking presence on international runways and photoshoots,
Maggie Rawlins: A Runway Icon Transformed into a Humanitarian Hero
30-Year Sentence in Kenyan LGBTQ Murder Case Sparks Controversy
55 mins ago
30-Year Sentence in Kenyan LGBTQ Murder Case Sparks Controversy
Family Demands Justice for Ricky Cobb II, Fatally Shot by Minnesota Trooper
60 mins ago
Family Demands Justice for Ricky Cobb II, Fatally Shot by Minnesota Trooper
Massachusetts Police Investigation into ‘Gender Queer’ Book Sparks Controversy
21 mins ago
Massachusetts Police Investigation into ‘Gender Queer’ Book Sparks Controversy
Avdeevka in Crosshairs: The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
37 mins ago
Avdeevka in Crosshairs: The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
Refuge for Women Launches 'Free to Flourish' Initiative: A Haven for Survivors of Exploitation
49 mins ago
Refuge for Women Launches 'Free to Flourish' Initiative: A Haven for Survivors of Exploitation
Latest Headlines
World News
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
14 seconds
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
17 seconds
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
45 seconds
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
53 seconds
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
1 min
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
K2 Medical Research, Magruder Eye Institute, RetiSpec Collaborate on AI-Driven Clinical Trial Pre-Screening
1 min
K2 Medical Research, Magruder Eye Institute, RetiSpec Collaborate on AI-Driven Clinical Trial Pre-Screening
Trump to Remain on Virginia Ballots: A Reflective Verdict on State Politics
1 min
Trump to Remain on Virginia Ballots: A Reflective Verdict on State Politics
UFC Heavyweight Jailton Almeida Steps Outside Octagon for Social Inclusion
2 mins
UFC Heavyweight Jailton Almeida Steps Outside Octagon for Social Inclusion
Faraz-ur-Rehman: A Business Leader's Foray into Politics
2 mins
Faraz-ur-Rehman: A Business Leader's Foray into Politics
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
21 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app