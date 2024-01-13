Moody’s Upgrades Turkey’s Economic Outlook Reflecting Confidence in Policy Shifts

In a significant development, Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Turkey’s economic outlook from stable to positive. The revision is rooted in what Moody describes as a ‘decisive change’ in the economic policies of Turkish authorities. The agency emphasized the shift towards orthodox monetary policy as a prime factor that could rectify the country’s significant macroeconomic imbalances.

Analysts Applaud the Policy Shift

Analysts Katrin Mühlbronner and Dietmar Hornung acknowledged the change in their statement, applauding Turkey for embracing mainstream economic policies in the aftermath of the recent elections. They expressed optimism that Turkey’s creditworthiness has the potential to enhance remarkably if the country maintains adherence to the new economic strategy.

The positive outlook reflects increased confidence in Turkey’s economic reforms, indicating the potential for a stronger financial position in the future. This comes after President Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election, following which authorities abandoned the low-interest rate policy in favor of sharp policy tightening. This move is expected to bring down the country’s high inflation rates to more sustainable levels.

Inflation Rates and Ratings

Turkey’s annual inflation rate had surged to 64.77% in December. However, there are signs that inflation dynamics are starting to turn, indicative of monetary policy regaining credibility and effectiveness. Moody’s has kept Turkey’s ratings at ‘B3’, six notches below investment grade. Moody’s lauded Turkey’s shift to a mainstream economic policy following last year’s elections, and warned that an outsize minimum wage increase could undermine the expected slowdown in inflation.

In September, Turkey’s credit outlook was lifted to stable from negative by Fitch Ratings, and S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country’s rating outlook to positive in December. This shows a trend of improving investor perception of risk in Turkish debt since market-friendly policies were put in place.